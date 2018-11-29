KOFPH partners with First Gen to power four more Coca-Cola bottling facilities with clean energy

[Editor's note: The following is a press release from First Gen Corporation and Coca-Cola FEMSA Philippines.]

MANILA, Philippines – Coca-Cola FEMSA Philippines has been working hard to make clean energy a more prominent part of its manufacturing processes. This is in line with the bottling company’s Global 2020 Sustainability Goals on Energy: Reduce the carbon footprint of Coca-Cola FEMSA’s value chain by 20% against its 2010 global baseline, and integrate clean and renewable sources in its operations.

With its recent partnership with First Gen Corporation, the country’s leading clean energy company, four more of the bottling company’s facilities across the country are tapping into renewable energy for its electricity needs.

Learn more about the partnership from the infographic below:

