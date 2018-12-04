17 year-old Maraiah Queen Arceta is the beauty pageant’s 11th titleholder

Published 4:34 PM, December 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - We're a country who loves beauty pageants.

To us, a win is an occasion for Pinoy pride. And for contestants, it’s more than just a personal achievement — it’s a way to represent the homeland and bring happiness to fellow countrymen.

Last November 30, 26 Filipinas from all over the country gathered in Market! Market! Taguig for the coronation night of Miss Silka Philippines 2018. Singer Jay R and MYX VJ Sunny Kim hosted the event.

Here are the winners:

Cebuana Maraiah Queen Arcetawon the Miss Silka crown.

Even beauty queens have their moments of insecurity. 17 year-old Arceta shares, “‘Nung nagmemake-up pa kami, super doubtful ko kasi madaming mga magaganda. [When we were doing our makeup, I felt insecure because there were a lot of other beautiful contestants.] I’ve learned that you really should trust yourself. If it’s God’s plan, it’s God’s plan.”

For her, true beauty comes with authenticity. She adds, “I also think the true characteristic of a beauty queen is someone who is passionate. Kahit ano man ang mangyari, determinado pa rin [Whatever happens, they show determination].” - Rappler.com