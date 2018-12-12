McDonald's latest video, entitled "Bros," is about the importance of family and how no time or distance can ever break its strong bonds

Published 2:58 PM, December 12, 2018 Rappler in partnership with

[The following is a press release from McDonald's Philippines.]

MANILA, PHILIPPINES — Throughout the year or for even longer periods of time, Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) are away from their families due to career and professional obligations. And while this sacrifice is not made in vain, one can’t help but wish these OFWs had more time with those they love most—especially during what is touted as the “most wonderful time of the year.”

More than being a season of giving, the holidays are also a time for us to rest and enjoy the company of family and friends. So for families who get to be complete just this one time every year, it is even more special.

This is what McDonald’s latest video, entitled “Bros” is all about—the importance of family and how no time or distance can ever break its strong bonds.

The new ad tells the heartwarming story of two brothers who are finally reunited with their parents who have been working overseas. The video perfectly captures the mixed emotions that come with reuniting with loved ones you haven’t seen in a while—feeling anxious, wondering if things have changed, but also relief, knowing you are together again.

The simple story ends in a sweet moment shared by the brothers and their parents, who once again find home and comfort in each other’s company.

Netizens have shared their own feel-good stories in the video’s comments section. Many are expressing their love for their parents, siblings, and even extended family members, who work or have worked abroad. They are also thanking McDonald’s for the reminder that no matter the distance, family will always be family.

So give your family members a tight hug and spread the love this holiday season!

Check out the new video below: