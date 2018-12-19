"Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Super Celebration" will be running at the Mall of Asia Arena from December 25 to January 6

[Editor's note: The following is a press release from PLDT Home]

MANILA, Philippines – For kids and the kids at heart, nothing ushers in the Christmas spirit more than the yearly Disney On Ice show. It brings to life the magical world of Disney in an unforgettable, spell-binding performance.

PLDT Home, is once again bringing more Filipinos the experience of this year’s spectacular show: Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Super Celebration, Live at the Mall of Asia Arena this December 25 to January 6.

From Dec. 7 to 16, all PLDT Home subscribers can get exclusive 10% savings on select tickets at any SM Ticket Outlets. To avail of this, you simply have to present two valid IDs and your latest PLDT Home bill at SM Ticket Outlets nationwide. As an additional treat, PLDT Home subscribers upgrading to select services until Dec. 19 also get a chance to win tickets to the show.

This year's show is made even more special as it celebrates the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse in a worldwide party!

Produced by Feld Entertainment Inc., the Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Super Celebration opens with Mickey and his friends, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy venturing through the various Disney stories and sharing meaningful moments from treasured tales spanning generations to determine what Mickey’s favorite memory of all time is.

Beloved stories for lifetime memories

“In this new Disney On Ice production, we pay tribute to Walt Disney and the true original icon, Mickey Mouse,” said Executive Vice President of Feld Entertainment and Producer Nicole Feld. “Each section of the show was carefully selected to immerse families in an array of beloved stories that they have grown to know and love. With live hosts and interactive segments, we hope our fans have an amazing experience that leaves them with memories that last a lifetime.”

As Mickey looks back on unforgettable Disney moments, families will be taken on a high-seas adventure with Moana as she displays courage to save her island. They too will journey to the wintery world of Arendelle as royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover true love is the most powerful magic of all. Also, audiences will experience the mysterious magic of Fantasia as a Sorcerer’s Apprentice makes brooms come to life.

New Disney On Ice Characters to look forward to

The Emotions –Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust– from Disney • Pixar’s Inside Out make their Disney On Ice debut in the Philippines as the hosts of the show relive classic and contemporary Disney stories in an emotional rollercoaster with Mickey and the gang.

Fans will find themselves under the sea with their favorite forgetful blue tang as Dory embarks on a life-changing excursion to find her family. Audiences will also join the Disney Princess as they use perseverance, determination, and hard work to inspire Mickey and children around the world to celebrate their favorite Disney memories.

As the show builds to the finale, fans will have the opportunity to vote and pick outfits for Mickey and Minnie to wear during the final celebration.

Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Super Celebration is definitely a must-see for every family this Christmas! So better head to the nearest SM Tickets Outlet and enjoy your exclusive discount from PLDT Home! – Rappler.com

For more information, visit www.pldthome.com/disneyonice