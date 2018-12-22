Robinsons Galleria’s campaign about creating “new stories” naturally coincided with the mall’s recently developed look

Published 10:00 AM, December 22, 2018

[Editor's note: The following is a press release from Robinson's Galleria.]

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – After a whopping 2 million views on Facebook in less than a week, Robinsons Galleria’s Alice Dixson in Galleria Land campaign invites people to enjoy the new and redeveloped Robinsons Galleria mall especially this coming holiday.

The viral ad, as told by Robinsons Malls Deputy Marketing Director, Kaths Laudit-Chong, was purposely made to debunk the urban legend that Robina Gokongwei-Pe had a twin snake lurking inside the mall preying on beautiful women inside fitting rooms.

“We weren’t expecting the virality out of it,” Chong said. To why the mall chose Alice Dixson, Chong said that the actress’ reinvention is the perfect parallel to the mall’s refreshed look appealing to both its loyal goers and the younger market.

What started out as a simple creative handle, Robinsons Galleria’s campaign about creating “new stories” naturally coincided with the mall’s recently developed look – bright interiors that are mostly done in white and wood accents, placement of giant lighted pillars that towers the establishment’s main ceiling, recently added international and local tenants, wider selection in dining, wellness, and a dedicated hub for all tech-savvies, and a better shopping experience especially with the mall’s tireless efforts in expanding its services and choices.

After their comeback campaign, Robinsons Galleria is ready to take on more exciting ideas as they start their holiday celebrations. “It really is the most wonderful time of the year! After the success of our Alice Dixson in Galleria Land campaign, we decided to give back to our customers through a series of holiday events that will make shopping at Robinsons Galleria more fun and exciting!” adds Chong.

Chong says, “With so much consideration, our holiday look is based on what our customers enjoy – both our loyal shoppers and visiting customers. We hope everyone can celebrate the festivities with us! Time to make new stories.”

As an effort to service their shoppers better, Robinsons Galleria has lined up a series of holiday events and performances. For more details, follow Robinsons Galleria on Facebook and @robinsonsgalleriaofficial on Instagram. - Rappler.com