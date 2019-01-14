RedDoorz partners with hotel and property owners to drive growth and expansion

MANILA, Philippines – Tech-enabled affordable accommodations company RedDoorz seeks to extend its foothold on Southeast Asia’s growing online travel market, building on its productive 2018.

The Singapore-based company has been growing in leaps and bounds, increasing its business through its presence in more than 30 cities and 500+ properties across four countries in Southeast Asia, namely Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

RedDoorz aims to reach 1,500 properties by the end of Q4 2019, eyeing a bigger piece of Southeast Asia’s growing online travel market, which Google predicts will zoom to US $76 billion by 2025.

Improving customer satisfaction among partner properties

In the Philippines, RedDoorz has expanded to more than 60 properties in Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, Davao, Pampanga, and Tagaytay since it officially began operations in mid-2018.

Partnering with local boutique hotels, inns, and other privately-owned accommodations, RedDoorz Philippines standardizes the budget hotel experience throughout its network of properties.

RedDoorz Philippines maintains a consistent management philosophy and branding among its hotels, ensuring the best quality rooms and facilities at competitive price points through its range of Basic, Plus and Premium properties. This also guarantees guests impeccable service with amenities such as fast and reliable Wi-Fi, cable TV, toiletries, bottled water, and a 24-hour front desk.

Through the RedDoorz app and website, customers gain access to flexible payment options including credit cards, DragonPay (via bank transfer and 7-Eleven outlets), and cash payment. RedDoorz also incentivizes repeat guests with the RedCash rewards system and exclusive discounts and deals through RedClub membership.

How RedDoorz helps partners

On the other end, properties who partner with RedDoorz benefit from the company’s business development and hotel management professionals and gain access to different marketing channels, increasing the potential for growth.

All properties are kept under strict quality assurance, keeping customer experience consistent regardless of the location of the property. Linens, pillows, furniture, toiletries, and other amenities are upgraded to fit the company’s standards.

Under the Partner Loyalty Program, RedDoorz works with its property managers and executives to train hotel staff and hone their hospitality knowledge and skills. The program aims to increase staff’s morale and sense of belonging to boost their performance and sharpen their communication skills.

As part of RedDoorz’ online booking platform, partners increase their property visibility not just in the country but all over the world. Property reviews within the site and in all its other channels help in generating interest and gaining credibility for its offerings. The company is also able to manage demand and optimize pricing through its network of hotels to maximize revenue potential.

Through its industry know-how not just in hospitality but also in e-commerce, RedDoorz prides itself in having the capacity to increase occupancy of its partner properties to 70% in two months.

Diana Goldsberg, owner of RedDoorz near Arca South, explained: “RedDoorz was able to boost and get more revenue, maximize the [full] potential of my property when it comes to sales [and] occupancy. It actually tripled our income. That’s because of the marketing strategy of RedDoorz.”

Partnerships driving RedDoorz’ expansion in the country

RedDoorz Philippines is actively seeking new partners to deliver outstanding budget hotel accommodations to more locations across the country. With its expertise in the hotel industry and its online platform, the company looks to improve and modernize Filipino businesses.

Several types of individuals can partner with RedDoorz–boutique hotel owners who want to be more prominent, apartment/apartelle owners who are looking to upgrade their business, and even owners of multiple properties. The company has had a positive impact on Filipino business as proven by some of the statements from its partners.

Michelle Leal, owner of RedDoorz Premium near Trinoma, comments on her good working experience with the company: “The best part about working with RedDoorz is getting exposed to the hotel industry. We also increased our revenue and was able to provide more work for employees.”

Kate Capulong, owner and General Manager of RedDoorz Premium at Sta. Rosa - Tagaytay Road, said: “First of all, you are working with a very dynamic team. That’s very important. Second of all is the reliability of the company. And thirdly, we’ve just started and we’ve already seen the positive impact. The things we were not able to get before, they completely turned around in a week’s time.” – Rappler.com

