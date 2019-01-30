Time to go big this Year of the Pig!

Published 1:53 PM, January 30, 2019 In Partnership with



Lazada will be having its 2019 Chinese New Year Sale this January 31 - February 2. During the three-day sale, the site will be offering their best deals across selected products.

Below is the press release by Lazada:

First, it’s faster. Second, it’s way, way cheaper (you don’t always need a physical store!). Then, the reach is so much wider. And yes, it’s forecasted to prosper this 2019!

Is it about time that you start yours? Or maybe your digital store is already there, but you still need some push? We talked to five of Lazada’s top sellers for some golden tips to help make your online biz go big this Year of the Pig!

Go on, risk that capital

Mayette Jequinto had doubts if she would invest her precious 10,000 pesos to set-up a plus-size store. But these doubts just pushed her to believe in herself some more.

She started buying clothes from Divisoria to sell it online. “It really wouldn’t work if I wasn’t that patient and determined. I had to get that capital back, so no backing out,” Mayette said. “You really have to believe, especially in yourself.”

Today, Mayette has a four-story building in Taytay, Rizal, where she manufactures her own clothes. Mayette earned 1.3M pesos during Lazada’s 11.11 sale, while she made 2.3M pesos on 12.12. “It’s not just about luck. If I gave up that easy, I won’t be here where I am now,” Mayette added.

You can check out Mayette’s Plus-Size Boutique here.

Choose passion/skill over trends

“There’s a big chance that you will lose interest in the business if you just do it because it’s in. Because sooner or later, the fad will fade,” Susmaryosep Chili Sauce owner Carlo Cerillo said.

"As for me, I chose a business that I really want, and that is timeless. It’s easier to sustain something if you like it. You’ll do your best to sustain it if you like it,” Carlos added.

Visit Carlo’s online shop here.

Build relationships

Lorina Tan values her customers’ comments as much as if they are her friends’.

To her, the first thing that a store needs to achieve is to earn a customer’s trust – and be there for them. “They buy your products to solve their problems. But don’t just offer them items. Anticipate their inquiries and give them your best advice. Build a relationship with them,” Lorina stated.

In 2013, Lorina left her corporate job to steer the helm of Tiny Buds, a store that sells mommy and baby products.

Lorina’s store can be found here.

Add a surprise element

“I tried inserting cards with quotes on my products to surprise my customers. The next thing I know, my seller ratings are already spiking up, and I was getting more orders,” 18 year-old John Angelo Nierva shared.

“Of course, that’s aside from making sure that you sell quality products. I surprise my repeat-buyers with discount vouchers. I randomly include free products with my perfumes, too,” he added.

Today, John Angelo’s store expanded to selling soaps, cashew oil, shirts, lip tints, and other miscellaneous items.

See more of John Angelo’s products here.

Post content with visual appeal

No matter how good the quality of products is, if they are not presented well, they might not sell.

“Make sure that you post good photos with good lighting. Make it minimal and straightforward as possible, so you won’t confuse the customers,” said Anna Liza Dinco-Dime, owner of health and beauty shop, MustHavePH.

Because the mind remembers images faster than words or texts, images and graphics are very important to attract and engage more customers online these days.

See Anna’s health and beauty products here.

These sellers and more will be offering their best deals during Lazada’s Chinese New Year Sale from January 31-February 2! Want to learn more about online selling? Lazada offers zero commission for its sellers, as it shares its rich base of insights and joint eCommerce expertise with Alibaba.

Today, it is building an ecosystem that can contribute to the local economy and create jobs in the e-commerce space as the ASEAN population digitizes.

Visit www.lazada.com.ph to know more!