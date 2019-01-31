The conference is going to be Asia’s first experiential conference and will be held in Bangkok in March

On March 28 and 29, 2019, RISE will be holding Asia's first experiential conference at the Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre, CentralWorld, Bangkok.

RISE is collaborating with leading global corporate innovators and practitioners to share practical perspectives on corporate innovation at the Corporate Innovation Summit 2019.

“At present time, big companies have great advantages over manpower, capital, and expertise in running businesses, and the crucial missing element is not merely 'innovation,' but rather, 'innovators' who build and stimulate innovation within the organization. That’s something RISE is striving to instill in those leading corporates and the government," says Dr. Supachai Parchariyanon, Founder and CEO of RISE.

One of RISE’s goals for 2019 is to create a sustainable corporation innovation ecosystem in Thailand and Southeast Asia, making this region the hub for corporate innovation in the world.

The Corporate Innovation Summit 2019 exists to encourage business enterprises to learn and better understand the significance of innovation as the key driver in economic development.

With great emphasis on the use of practical tools and methodology, the summit aims to nurture Southeast Asia’s innovation ecosystem in the business environment and to transform mindsets onto actionable outcome through experiential workshops that cover every aspect of corporate innovation: Skillset and Mindset Transformation, Corporate Venture Capital, Corporate Entrepreneurship, M&A and Beyond, Government and Policy, Deep Technology, and Innovation and Creativity and Corporate Accelerator.

Aside from the interactive workshops, another aspect of this experiential summit will also include keynote talks, panel discussions, and mentoring clinics with innovation experts and business problem-solvers.

More than 2,000 innovative professionals, executives, business leaders, tech leaders, and fast-growing organization representatives with diverse backgrounds will be flying in from all over the globe to be part of this disruptive movement.

By the end of the summit, everyone is going to be corporate innovators. Expect to bring back new and actionable mindset, and the right skillset and toolset to implement within your organizations and company culture.

Here is the first batch of innovators confirmed to attend the event:

● Alexander Osterwalder, Inventor of the Business Model Canvas

● Dan Klein, Improv Master and Lecturer, Stanford’s Graduate School of Business

● Dan Roam, Visual Thinker and the author of The Back of the Napkin

● Richard B. Dasher, Director US-Asia Technology Management Center, Stanford University

● Robert Wolcott, Founder, Kellogg Innovation Network (KIN)

● Emi Kolawole, Communications Manager, Google X

● Varun Jain, Head of Global Early-Stage Fund, Qualcomm Ventures

● Tuan Pham, Managing Director, Silicon Valley Bank

● Mike Peng, Partner and Managing Director, IDEO Tokyo

● Bonnie Cheung, Venture Partner, 500 Startups

● Linda Yales, Founder & CEO, Mach49

● Paul Holland, General Partner, Foundation Capital

● Ariya Panomyong, Managing Director, LINE Thailand

● Paul Ark, Managing Director, SCB Venture Capital

● Mokoto Shibata, Executive Fellow, JDD, MUFG

● Sam Tanskul, Managing Director, Krungsri Finnovate

● Jeffrey Paine, Founding Partner, Golden Gate Ventures

● Noon Hutasuwan, Co-founder & CFO, Snapcart

● Don Peppers, Author, Global CX Authority

● Peng T. Ong, General Partner, Monk’s Hill Ventures

Meanwhile, here is the list of some of the workshops that you can attend:

● Competing Innovation with Business Model Canvas and Value Proposition

● The Innovation Matrix - How Do You Measure Innovation

● Answering your biggest questions and testing your biggest assumptions

● How to Make the Impossibles → Possible

● Hacking 4 Defense - Solving nation’s toughest problem through design

● Visual Innovation - Draw to win and innovate faster

● Gamification for Corporate Innovation

● Delight Your Customer Everyday with Customer Experience Design

● Disrupting Outside-In: Launching and Operating a World Class Corporate Venture Fund

● Rapid Prototyping for Product Design / Ideation Workshop

● The Basics of Organ-On-A-Chip

● Intro to Design Thinking - Bootcamp for executives

● Pitch Perfect - How to Pitch and Communicate Your Way to the Board

● How to Evaluate Startup Pitch for corporates

● Introduction to Improvisation - Acting with power drives corporate innovation

● Design Thinking for Social Innovation

● Kick-Start your Corporate Venture Capital

● Growth-Hacking - Commercializing your innovation

● Design Your Life - Use design thinking to innovate yourself

Tickets are now available on https://cis.riseaccel.com. You may also reach out to CIS@riseaccel.com for reservations. – Rappler.com