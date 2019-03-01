Vivo has elevated the standard in smartphones a notch higher with pioneering and state-of-the-art optics technology

Last year, smartphone brand Vivo unveiled its flagship NEX smartphone, which boasts of groundbreaking innovations such as the world’s first Elevating Selfie Camera and notch-less full-screen Ultra FullView™ Display.

MANILA, Philippines – Like seasoned photographers, most people nowadays would casually bring out their smartphones and take pictures whenever they see something interesting, hoping to snap up a “million-dollar shot” that is worthy of an Instagram or Facebook post.

While most mobile phones that boast of the latest lens hardware could capture images that could rival those taken with DLSR cameras, one global smartphone manufacturer has elevated the standard a notch higher with its pioneering and state-of-the-art optics technology.

Aesthetically hidden on the NEX smartphone, the futuristic periscope-like Elevating Selfie Camera uses a highly-sophisticated micro-stepping motor, an independent driver IC and a precision control algorithm, to mechanically pop up and quickly retract when the user exits selfie mode.

The 6.39” Super AMOLED Ultra FullView™ Display, on the other hand, completely eliminates the notch and maximizes the screen, creating the ultimate viewing experience for watching movies and videos or playing games.

With the success of Vivo’s flagship NEX series, it will only be a matter of time before the innovative smartphone developer introduces new mid-range smartphones in the local market that will sport the elevating selfie camera and Ultra FullView™ Display, among other innovations.

If this is the case, Filipinos who aspire to capture “the perfect shot” will truly have the best reasons to watch out for Vivo’s upcoming smartphones and their new and exciting camera features. – Rappler.com