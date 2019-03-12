Global smartphone brand Vivo teases a new smartphone that will soon be available in the Philippines

Published 1:34 PM, March 12, 2019 In Partnership with

Global smartphone brand Vivo teases a new smartphone that will soon be available in the Philippines. Below is their press release.

MANILA, Philippines — While the rest of the Asia-Pacific region has already had their thrilling encounters with the Vivo V15 Pro and its revolutionary features, Filipinos are still wondering when they will ever get their hands on the newest flagship smartphone from the innovative mobile phone developer.

If there is any indication that Vivo Philippines is #ComingUP with something exciting for Filipinos in the next few days, its website sports a countdown image of the V15 Pro with its signature elevating front camera. This ends speculations on whether the mid-range smartphone that will soon be available in the local market will sport the pioneering and state-of-the-art optics technology.

Matching the aesthetics of the Vivo V15Pro, the 32MP elevating front camera sits hidden underneath the display and mechanically pops up using a highly-sophisticated micro-stepping motor, an independent driver IC, and a precision control algorithm when the user accesses selfie mode.

Among its other innovations, Filipinos can also marvel at the Vivo V15Pro’s 6.39” Super AMOLED Ultra FullView™ Display and discover a better way of enjoying their favorite movies, videos, online content, or playing games with a notch-less screen.

With the countdown ticking to possibly the much-anticipated official launch of the V15Pro in the country or its exclusive availability in the local market through pre-order channels, one thing is sure. Vivo Philippines is #ComingUp with its latest flagship smartphone with innovations that can truly elevate the Filipino lifestyle. — Rappler.com