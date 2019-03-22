Did you know that you can book a quality hotel room for as low as P799?

For as low as ₱799 per night, Reddoorz Philippines offers comfortable, quality rooms in 100 properties across the country.

MANILA, Philippines – In unforeseen situations like getting stuck in bad traffic, feeling restless in the night, or having to go on an emergency business trip, where do you look for a place to stay?

Somehow, many of us believe that staying in a hotel is a luxury or a part of an itinerary for an Instagram-worthy trip only, rather than a practical place to stay for people who use it for other purposes other than showing off a glamorous lifestyle.

Hotels for every need

RedDoorz Philippines is here to assure people that there is always an affordable hotel room to accommodate your needs.

RedDoorz is a tech-enabled budget hotel accommodations headquartered in Singapore, with operations in Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Currently, there are 100 properties across the country located in Metro Manila, Pampanga, Tagaytay, Metro Cebu, and Davao. Bookings can be made through the RedDoorz app and website.

Looking for a place where you and your team can plan for the next quarter? You may want to consider a space at RedDoorz Plus in Kamuning, Quezon City.

It can accommodate quite a number of people. It has a dining area, a kitchen, a living room, fast internet connection, and a clean bathroom. Be far from any distraction and focus on the tasks that need to be done.

When you don’t feel like going home after a long day at work because of the long commute and all you want to do is sleep, consider booking a room at RedDoorz Premium near Greenbelt Makati.

The property offers comfortable beds with soft pillows, a cable TV, reliable internet connection, laundry and pressing service, and toiletries to make your stay comfortable and worry-free. What’s more, you are just a few steps away from a mall for your shopping needs.

To those who simply want to reward themselves with a relaxing stay away from the busy city, RedDoorz Plus at The Ridge Tagaytay would be a wonderful choice. The property overlooks the famous Taal Volcano, giving it a serene and comfortable ambiance.

Planning to have a trip near Metro Manila soon? Why don’t you try booking a room that’s conveniently situated in the heart of Pampanga?

RedDoorz Plus at Sindalan, San Fernando City is near shopping centers, churches, and other landmarks. It offers complete amenities and services like laundry, massage, and transportation to give guests a wonderful stay.

Finally, for vacations or business trips outside Luzon, there are RedDoorz properties situated within the vicinity of business districts in Cebu, like RedDoorz Plus at IT Park Cebu, or RedDoorz Plus at AS Fortuna.

In Davao, there's RedDoorz Plus near Abreeza Mall.

Accommodations start at ₱799

More than the comfort and convenience RedDoorz provides, the budget hotel chain service brings you one of the most affordable accommodations in the Philippines that starts at ₱799 per night.

RedDoorz also has convenient payment options. Through the RedDoorz app and website, customers can pay using credit cards, DragonPay (via bank transfer and 7-Eleven outlets), and at the hotel without credit card guarantee.

RedDoorz also incentivizes repeat guests with the RedCash rewards system and exclusive discounts and partner deals through RedClub membership.

So whenever you feel paralyzed in a circumstance and there’s nowhere else to turn to, think of RedDoorz. Look around and you’ll see, #MayRedDoorzParaSaLahat!

Book any of the RedDoorz properties now on their website. – Rappler.com