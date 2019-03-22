This all-in-one device packs game-changing Elevating Front Camera, In-Display Fingerprint Scanning, and powerful AI Triple Camera

The all-new Vivo V15Pro has finally arrived in Philippine shores this week, boasting of several groundbreaking features that up the smartphone game.

MANILA, Philippines – On March 20, 2019, Vivo unveiled the all-new V15Pro smartphone in the Philippines.

This is Vivo’s first model after the NEX to incorporate the industry’s first Elevating Front Camera. It has upgraded AI technology, bringing consumers a stunning full-screen smartphone with an intelligent personal assistant that understands and anticipates their needs. Vivo is once again breaking new ground by elevating the mobile experience with this latest V series addition that packs in many high-end technologies that are usually featured in only the most premium phones.

The V15Pro also includes cutting-edge technologies like AI Triple Camera that takes professional photography on the smartphone to another level, plus In-Display Fingerprint Scanning.

32MP Elevating Front Camera makes possible Super AMOLED Ultra FullView™ Display

Taking inspiration from the groundbreaking NEX, V15Pro carries the same Elevating Front Camera, but better. V15Pro comes with a 32MP front camera to capture even better selfies with unrivaled clarity. Vivo has further upgraded the mechanics of the Elevating Front Camera in V15Pro. Design enhancements also ensure the camera is sturdy enough to withstand daily wear-and-tear.

The innovative Elevating Front Camera, which first debuted at the Mobile World Congress 2018 as a concept and was featured in the first NEX, has effectively created the ideal full-screen display without compromising on photo quality or camera position. With the elimination of the notch, V15Pro now has a 91.64% screen-to-body ratio, creating an unprecedented immersive viewing experience for gaming and video viewing. The Super AMOLED Ultra FullView™ Display on the V15Pro now has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and is 6.39 inches diagonally. Its side and top bezels have been reduced to a razor-thin 1.75mm and 2.2mm, respectively.

Capture the perfect shot with a stunning 48MP AI Triple Camera

V15Pro comes with AI-embedded solutions that take the mobile photography experience to the next level. With an AI Triple Camera, V15Pro allows consumers to take photos with stunning clarity and a wider perspective. Users can easily capture professional-grade photos with a snap, thanks to the 48 Million Quad Pixel Sensor, 8MP AI Super Wide-Angle Camera, and 5MP Depth Camera. The “four-in-one pixel” technology in the main rear camera combines four pixels into one large pixel to deliver high-quality 12MP photos even in the dark. The AI Super Wide-Angle Camera can expand up to 120 degrees, capturing more people and fuller landscape shots.

This powerful hardware is complemented with AI to make professional photo-taking a breeze. Borrowing from V11, V15Pro is equipped with AI photography features including AI Face Beauty and AI Portrait Framing. The all-new AI Super Night Mode makes shaky night shots a thing of the past, as consumers can now capture amazing night scenery without a tripod or a DSLR camera. AI Super Night Mode can instantly take multiple photos at different exposures. It then brilliantly combines them to greatly improve brightness and clarity, meaning night scenes can now be captured with a high level of detail and stability.

With the all-new AI Body Shaping feature, users can now look naturally perfect by adjusting every aspect of the body such as the waist and legs – users will no longer need to use photo-editing applications to look their best.

In-Display Fingerprint Scanning technology brings out the best in sleek design

V15Pro also incorporates Vivo’s popular In-Display Fingerprint Scanning technology, which is now in its 5th generation. With higher fingerprint pixel density and more sophisticated algorithms, it allows consumers to unlock their phones in a more secure and intuitive manner.

Without a physical fingerprint pad, the sleek back cover adopts a unique Spectrum Ripple Design in Topaz Blue or Coral Red, that reflect different shades at different angles, complementing the futuristic innovations housed within V15Pro.

AI-powered performance for a smoother and more intuitive experience

V15Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 675AIE Octa-core processor with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, ensuring ultra-smooth performance. Consumers can also have peace of mind that their phone will be up and running at all times thanks to Vivo’s latest Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology, which tops the V15Pro up to about a quarter of power in just 15 minutes.

Avid gamers will love the upgraded Game Mode 5.0. It comes with the new Competition Mode that allocates system resources to prioritize game performance, and Dual-Turbo which reduces frame-drop by 300% and increases smooth gameplay.

Vivo’s AI has made another leap forward with a more powerful Jovi, the personal assistant that understands your needs and desires better than ever.

The brand-new AI-powered Jovi Image Recognizer has access to almost 100 mainstream e-commerce platforms such as Shopee and Zalora so it can easily search through databases of over half a billion products for you. With a simple scan, you can now directly locate the product you need and enjoy futuristic AI shopping.

Simply use the new Smart Button on the side of V15Pro to release the power of AI. One press activates the Google Assistant, while two calls the Jovi Image Recognizer into action. It’s easy, intuitive, and fast. V15Pro also has its own customized voice commands developed in partnership with Google to answer to your needs. Whether you want to activate AI Face Beauty, clean up phone memory, or search for food pictures in your album, just utter the command and V15Pro will do it for you immediately.

Visit www.vivoglobal.ph/v15preorder to pre-order the Vivo15 and V15 Pro today.


