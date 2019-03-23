Groundbreaking new camera features and a powerful processor are just some of the things Vivo fans can look forward to in the new V15 Pro

Published 10:36 AM, March 23, 2019 In Partnership with

The highly anticipated Vivo V15 Pro was finally launched in an event held on March 21 at the Shangri-La at The Fort, BGC.

Below is their press release.

MANILA, Philippines – Innovative mobile phone developer Vivo has finally unveiled the V15 Pro through an event held on March 21, Thursday, that truly leveled up to expectations by showcasing the cutting-edge features of its flagship smartphone.

Vivo Vice President Cyrus Wu and Vice President for Channel Sales Hazel Bascon welcomed the guests, which included Vivo’s trade partners, to the grand launch which encouraged everyone to “Level Up with V15 Pro.”

"We must continue to elevate our product and we exhausted all possibilities in smartphone technology to bring the best user experience to consumers," said Bascon in her welcome remarks.

Some of the country’s most sought-after young celebrities and mobile phone and photography enthusiasts gathered to witness the unveiling at the grand ballroom of Shangri-La at The Fort in Bonifacio Global City.

Singer Julie Ann San Jose opened the event with Ciara’s Level Up, which brought the energy in the venue up, as the audience awaited the V15 Pro’s big reveal. Filipino-Canadian singer Darren Espanto, Elisse Joson, and Klea Pineda added more star power to the evening.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of the Vivo V15 Pro whose main feature, the 32MP elevating front camera, was dramatically showcased when a podium elevated from underneath the stage to reveal the flagship smartphone.

After a brief product talk, in which the unique and leveled up features of the V15 Pro was shared, Vivo officials and the young celebrities gathered on stage for a groufie using the elevating front camera.

Just before the event started, Vivo already teased some of the guests about the V15 Pro’s exciting features by welcoming them to the elevating front camera photo booth and the ultra-wide angle booth. However, everyone was still surprised by what Vivo revealed next.

As if taking a cue from the thrilling performance of Darren Espanto, who closed the event with his version of Lift Off, the stage backdrop suddenly split and opened to reveal a grand demo area of more than 40 Vivo V15 Pro handsets, inviting everyone to discover and experience for themselves the leveled up features of the flagship mid-range smartphone.

The V15 Pro features the much-applauded 32MP Elevating Front Camera intended to take great-looking selfies with. Vivo's NEX was the first model to carry this industry pioneering feature that was first showcased at the 2018 Mobile World Congress.

The V15 Pro now comes with an impressive 48MP AI Triple Camera to level up your selfie and mobile photography game. The buzz of artificial intelligence is ongoing and Vivo decided to bring this emerging technology to its flagship products. The AI Triple Camera allows users to take professional-grade photographs that are clear, crisp, and natural-looking.

Taking landscape and group photos is no longer an issue with the 8MP AI Super Wide-Angle Camera and 5MP Depth Camera. The AI will determine if people on the side are perfectly captured or not. If not, it will send a prompt to switch to a wide angle so everyone in the group shares that special moment. The Super Wide-Angle Camera can expand to 120 degrees.

The V15 Pro also upgraded Game Mode 5.0 that now comes with the new Competition Mode that allocates system resources for better gaming performance and experience.

A smartphone with all these new features needs a powerful processor. Good thing the V15Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 675AIE Octa-core processor with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM.

The Vivo V15 carries a suggested retail price of P17,999 while the V15 Pro is at P23,999. – Rappler.com