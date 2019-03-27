Here are the activities you can do and places you can visit at this integrated resort

[Editor's note: If you're heading to Singapore soon, here are the attractions you shouldn't miss at Resorts World Sentosa. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – Scratching your head as you figure out what to do this Easter Holiday? Here’s a suggestion: head on down to Universal Studios Singapore at Resorts World Sentosa, where they’ll be celebrating beloved television show Sesame Street’s 50th anniversary! Get ready for the region’s biggest birthday bash, and party it up with the countless other attractions at the Resort!

Take a walk down Sesame Street

From now through 28 April, the Sesame Street 50 Years and Counting Celebration at Universal Studios Singapore promises hours of entertainment with the introduction of all-new Sesame Street-themed interactive exhibits, live shows and more, alongside all of the park’s regular rides and attractions. Guests can party, play and learn in style with a birthday blowout show, visits to the houses of your favorite furry friends and meet and greets with Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster and - Lily the Tiger, who flew in straight from China!

Fans can also get a chance to step into familiar settings they’ve seen on TV, from Bert and Ernie’s apartment and Abby Cadabby’s Fairy Garden. Photo opportunities and activities galore are also available throughout the park, with a chance to thrash it out at Oscar’s Rhythm Trash or even snap photos outside the iconic 123 stoop.

Give back to the community through art

Across the Resort and Universal Studios Singapore, be sure to check out a very special art exhibition organized by Resorts World Sentosa. Inspired by Oscar the Grouch, the first-of-its-kind exhibition brings together 50 regional celebrities, influencers, and students from Pathlight School, an autism-focused school in Singapore, to decorate trash cans with creative and meaningful designs. From the Philippines, lending their star power for the cause is Team Kramer. Their endearing design is inspired by the learning and values the TV show has taught its audiences.

Be sure to visit and snap a photo with their trash can displayed inside Universal Studios Singapore’s Soundstage 28! Resorts World Sentosa Singapore will donate S$5 (up to S$10,000) for each photo uploaded to Instagram with the hashtag #SS50xUSS. Be sure to also tag and follow @RWSentosa.

Other photo ops include a giant inflatable Elmo installation, and any photos uploaded to Instagram with the aforementioned tags stand a chance of winning attractive prizes, including a set of limited edition Sesame Street collectible pins.

When the sun sets, the fun goes on

But the fun doesn’t stop once the sun goes down. When day turns to night, Universal Studios Singapore’s newly introduced Universal After Hours comes to life. Included with regular theme park admission, Universal After Hours allows guests to enjoy longer hours at the park on select nights. Catch the Hollywood Dreams Light-Up Parade where blockbuster movies come to life. Enjoy your favourite rides under the stars, rock out to live band performances, indulge in pop-up food stalls, and end the night with a brilliant fireworks display.

Explore one of the world’s largest aquariums

To make the most of your trip, guests can consider making time in their schedule to visit the other world-class attractions of Resorts World Sentosa. Take the S.E.A. Aquarium for example, one of the largest aquariums in the world, housing over 100,000 marine animals of over 1,000 species across 50 habitats, from manta rays to sharks. Guests can also book special marine experiences to get even closer to the animals, or enjoy a meal at the spectacularly unique Ocean Restaurant, Southeast Asia’s first underwater dining experience, with the azure aquarium serving as a backdrop while you dine. Plus, from now through 30 April 2019, kids get free entry to S.E.A. Aquarium*!

Jump into a lagoon and snorkel with 10,000 tropical fishes

Another must-see attraction at the resort is the Adventure Cove Waterpark, rated one of Asia’s Top 10 Waterparks by TripAdvisor, where guests can enjoy high-speed waterslides or cruise down a lazy river to have maximum fun in the sun. Guests can also experience the unique marine life encounters here, like touching the velvety wings of rays at Ray Bay or snorkeling among 10,000 colourful fish at the Rainbow Reef.

Relive the conquest of the seafarers

History buffs will likely get a kick out of the Maritime Experiential Museum, where guests will encounter an interactive gallery charting regional maritime history, with a focus on the Maritime Silk Route. With the many engaging exhibits, hulking vessels and a multi-sensory shipwreck simulation at the Typhoon Theatre, guests are likely to walk away more fascinated than ever before, and with many photo opportunities at the various recreations of famous ports to take home with them.

With all these incredible adventures housed in a single location, Resorts World Sentosa is the perfect holiday destination this Easter!

