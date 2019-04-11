IXSForAll, Inc. will be partnering with CCCI by providing high-speed fiber internet connectivity

[Editor’s note: During its induction and turnover ceremony, CCCI shared their plans to help businesses and enterprises in the Philippines by providing and exchanging opportunities, linkages, and resources to partner members. IXS is the newest player who will help CCCI provide connectivity. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – On April 2, new members were inducted into the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI). Apart from an overview of the Chamber, the attendees were also presented with the strategic goals and plans of the organization this year.

The event was held during the General Membership Meeting of the Chamber at the Santa Maria Ballroom of the Radisson Blu Hotel in Cebu City.

Mr. Joey Concepcion III, presidential adviser for entrepreneurship, chairman of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council Philippines and Go Negosyo founder was the guest speaker. He also led the induction and turnover ceremony of the CCCI Board of Directors, officers, and members.

“To achieve prosperity for all in an inclusive ecosystem, tourism, agribusiness and digitalization must happen. And connectivity is very important for this to happen,” said Concepcion.

IXS was represented by its managing director, Mr. David Lambrix, and regional head for VisMin, Mikee Morado. IXS is committed in making this democratized ecosystem come true.

IXSForAll, Inc. is the newest player in the Visayas and Mindanao providing high-speed dedicated fiber Internet connectivity for enterprises including hotels, restaurants, manufacturers, schools, and government.

As an NTC licensed and Philippine-registered Company since 2012, IXS values support and collaboration with other movers and innovators in the business sector. Its purpose is to serve as a proactive catalyst for the development and sustenance of fast, reliable, and cost effective Internet access across the country. The company is known as a best of breed telecommunications service provider with a variety of connectivity options including Internet access and private cloud connectivity.

IXS looks forward to collaborating with the CCCI to transform and connect businesses around the Philippines and the world. – Rappler.com