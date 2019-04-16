At the 2nd Philippine Hospitality Summit, the Association of Hotels, Restaurants and Cafes (HORECA) predicts a spike in tourist arrivals in PH starting this year

Published 10:16 AM, April 16, 2019

[Editor's note: Industry experts gathered to celebrate the country's robust tourism growth. They vow to work harder to meet the rising demand as a result. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – Last February, HORECA organized the 2nd Philippine Hospitality Summit at the Solaire Hotel in Pasay City. The event brought in more than 300 C-level executives from various companies, architecture firms, financial institutions and local government units.

Industry experts talked about new tourism investment strategies, latest trends, new hotel designs, technologies and services to more than 500 participating members and guests.

According to reports, the Philippines received an estimated 7.1 million tourists in 2018. It is expected to grow up to about 6 to 7% every year in the next 5 years. It means that the demand for hotel rooms is expected to increase as well. With this rising demand, other players in the construction, casino and resorts, transportation, and many more all over the country and abroad can take advantage of this growing market.

IXSForAll, Inc., the only internet service provider present during the event, was also a proud platinum sponsor.

Mr. David Lambrix, Managing Director of IXS, demonstrated the company’s unbeatable internet capability. He believes that powerful bandwidth is key to support the industry’s demanding web applications. It sets the industry standard in quality, consistency, and reliability, bringing about world-class experience and service.

IXS will work closely with all these hotels and restaurants by providing them with unbeatable connectivity, committing to bring their businesses to the next level. – Rappler.com