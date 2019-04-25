This app lets you book home and wellness service providers whenever you need it

[Editor's note: A new app is set on making Filipinos' life much easier. You can now book home cleaning, laundry, wellness services, and more through Goodwork. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – There’s a new app in Metro Manila to book quality home and wellness services easily and at affordable prices. GoodWork.ph’s mission is to make it easy to book reliable service providers and to empower talented service providers to connect with new customers.

Launched in October 2018 by Andrew Koger, who previously ran Lazada’s Fulfillment By Lazada service in Metro Manila, GoodWork.ph already has over 10,000 users on the platform with an impressive 4+ star rating. The most frequently requested services have been home cleaning for just P349, laundry services for P199, and wellness services like manicure/pedicure and massage starting at P349. GoodWork also offers home repair services like plumbing, aircon cleaning and repairs, and carpentry services. All services can be booked for same day service with easy cash payments made directly to the Pro. Koger shares that most of GoodWork’s customers are condo dwellers and busy individuals who want quality services at fair prices without a lot hassle searching for a provider. With a simple app and fast home-based services, GoodWork makes life easy for Filipinos already busy with work and city traffic.

With the GoodWork.ph app, users can request for the service they need with just a couple of taps. GoodWork then matches the request with its database of registered and vetted service providers that cater to the specific location, date and details. Most requests are confirmed within minutes and GoodWork’s service partners have received a 90% customer satisfaction rating with over 95% satisfaction in home cleaning services in particular. Compared to the normal uncertainty when hiring a service provider, GoodWork.ph helps users have peace of mind as service providers have ratings and reviews from past customers. GoodWork interviews and vets all of its service providers and GoodWork’s friendly local Customer Support team is always available to answer questions or help resolve any issues.

With mobile usage growing rapidly in the country and popular apps already dedicated for online shopping, transportation, and food delivery, GoodWork is excited to build the premier app for local services. Filipinos are busier than ever with work, family, and tough commute and GoodWork makes it easy to get services done without hassle. There are also great rewards available for frequent users with a free service offered for every ten services completed on the GoodWork platform. It is a nice extra reward for keeping your home life running smooth.

The GoodWork.ph app is available on Android and iOS app stores and home cleaning and laundry services can also be booked at www.GoodWork.ph. Services are initially limited within Metro Manila for now, but GoodWork.ph has plans to expand across the Philippines in 2019. – Rappler.com