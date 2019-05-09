The promo is available all Wednesdays of May

Published 3:08 PM, May 09, 2019

[Editor's note: This May, you can enjoy some of your favorite Starbucks Frappuccino® for a discount through Grande Wednesdays. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – This summer, Starbucks is bringing back Grande Wednesday with a twist! Enjoy a Grande featured Frappuccino® with a Philippine Exclusive Starbucks Reusable Cup with Dome Lid and Straw for only ₱250.

Promo is valid every May 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, (all Wednesdays of May) from 3pm to 5:30pm.