Starbucks brings back Grande Wednesday
[Editor's note: This May, you can enjoy some of your favorite Starbucks Frappuccino® for a discount through Grande Wednesdays. Below is their press release.]
MANILA, Philippines – This summer, Starbucks is bringing back Grande Wednesday with a twist! Enjoy a Grande featured Frappuccino® with a Philippine Exclusive Starbucks Reusable Cup with Dome Lid and Straw for only ₱250.
Promo is valid every May 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, (all Wednesdays of May) from 3pm to 5:30pm.
The featured beverage MUST be served using the bundled Frappuccino Reusable Cup.
Offer is valid in all Starbucks stores in the Philippines including Drive Thru window. – Rappler.com
PER DTI FTEB PERMIT NO. 4207 SERIES OF 2019