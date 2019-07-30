The conference is happening on August 28-29 at The Marquis Events Place, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig

[Editor's note: Want to learn more about consumer insighting and storytelling? Don't miss this conference happening this August. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – Touted as ‘the learning event of the year’, Synergy Market Research + Strategic Consultancy will again hold its flagship conference, “Consumer Insighting & Storytelling Conference” this time with the theme “The Next Frontier” scheduled on August 28-29 at The Marquis Events Place, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

The next frontier will have trends and innovation to play a pivotal role – those that have consumer insighting, dovetailed with great storytelling in brand or data – are hoped to 'stay in the game’ to meet increasing, fast-changing consumer expectations. This is the only learning event focusing on the intersection of consumer insighting and storytelling – two imperative skills that require constant honing and learning.

Being a little over a month away from the conference schedule, here are some things to look forward to in this conference:

1. Discover the power of consumer insighting – an enabler to understand relevant information and trends.

Understanding changes in consumer behavior and how to seize the subsequent innovation and opportunities are the key things that our keynote speaker, Mr. Henry Mason, will deliver. Being the Managing Director of TrendWatching and author of the book “Trend-driven Innovation”, his trend findings help marketers, CEOs, researchers, and anyone else interested in the future of business and consumerism, to dream up new goods, services and experiences for (or even better, with) their customers. It is a big plus that he has delivered keynote presentations alongside thought-leaders (from Seth Godin to Steven Johnson), ground-breaking entrepreneurs (from Lisa Gansky to Eric Schimdt), to name a few.

2. Gain insights from the new or latest research to be shared by experts in their current fields.

Learn what has been gleaned from PwC’s Global Consumer Insights Survey, 2019, through Mr. Benjamin Azada, Consulting Managing Principal of PwC. This research gathered sentiments from more than 21,000 online consumers in 27 territories. Listen to the need to become laser-focused on customer experience by introducing another metric crucial to navigate the customer world these days: return on experience. Another exciting research that will be shared is the one conducted by the Dean of FEU’s Institute of Education, Prof. Harold Culala, on the Gen Z and Alpha Gen. Much as he has shared this in conferences abroad and in journals with an academe point-of-view, he puts the marketing lens when he shares this in the conference. The need to understand these generations is now. Marketers need to harness the power of understanding them as, according to Prof. Culala: “If you don’t understand how they think, they will be your future competitors.”

3. Hear stories about brands and data storytelling to emerge ideas on how to stay agile or disrupt markets.

From disruptive stories to digital transformation to deliver highly improved customer experience or how to transform the company to stay agile, company/brand stories will be shared by leaders and experts. Listen to Domino’s disruptive story from Ms. Pinky Yee, CEO of Domino’s Philippines. Learn from IPG Asia Pacific’s Head of Consulting, Mr. Clement Tsang, on why single customer view is crucial in business transformation. Discover how Meralco, through its Marketing Intelligence Head, Mr. Raldrin Santos, is transforming the customer experience journey to improve satisfaction and engagement and its plans for the future. Venus Navalta, CEO of IPG Mediabrands shares the IPG Mediabrand experience in future-proofing the business to be disruption-ready. Bring your ‘parallel-thinking’ hat to apply the lessons and new directions from these exciting and rich stories to your own industry/company!

4. Discover new evolved quantitative or qualitative methods to mine content and data that help the change the current paradigm.

What is consumer insighting without storytelling – whether these be qualitative or quantitative? We’ve invited foreign and local speakers to share their insights and experiences on their respective expertise to provide sources of inspiration. These are research results re-imagined in a way that companies can view it from a different perspective or have new frames of reference to go with it. Experts are from Semiotics, culture and brands, Dr. Martina Olbertova, Founder & CEO of Meaning. Global; Neuropsychology with neuro-psych concepts applied in customer experience management, Ms. Melinda Tan, a Licensed Psychologist trained in the clinical application of neuropsychological theory.

Mr. Andy Ann, CEO & Founder of NDN Group - a digital conglomerate and investment group – shares ideas about blockchain technology and its impact on digital advertising, data privacy, and consumer power. Albany Woo, Chief Data & Analytics Officer in Initiative – Asia Pacific shares a quantitative modeling tool that powers up consumer insighting to drive business growth/ROI, and many more. You don’t want to miss these!

5. Unlock creative approaches and ideas to trailblaze in this ever-changing and exciting environment.

In unlocking creative approaches, one shouldn’t forget the human-centered approach – ie., listening and asking consumers every step-of-the-way. Such will be emphasized by our expert on design thinking Mr. Miguel Arañaz, Innovation & Design Strategist, an alumnus of D. School, Stanford University. The creative approach also includes content creation. Focus on women and content creation will be explored and delivered by Ms. Jane Basas, President & CEO of Cignal TV, Inc. and President of TV5 Network, Inc. Is this a gold mine waiting to get amplified soon?

It will be a full two-day, enriching and meaningful conference. Ms. Germaine Reyes, CEO & President of Synergy Market Research + Strategic Consultancy promises that delegates will appreciate that: “Never before has consumer insighting been more compelling (and exciting) as it is now given the current landscape and situation…to meet increasing, fast-changing consumer expectations.” “We are committed to deliver and curate learning events to showcase the power and importance of consumer insighting, market research and compelling values of brand and data storytelling to compete better, more effectively and handle higher consumer expectations,” she further emphasized.

Visit and register for the conference at https://www.consumerinsightingconference.com/ . This conference is a must for brand and marketing professionals, decision-makers; entrepreneurs, start-up companies; C-level executives; content and digital managers; advertising and research practitioners, strategists and planners, thought leaders or those who want to stay ahead.

This conference is organized by one of the most preferred companies for strategic research, consulting, and marketing solutions that have worked with top companies in the Philippines and in other countries. Synergy Market Research + Strategic Consultancy has been in the industry for almost 20 years.