The HRRAC Board of Directors and Members came together to find innovative ways to harness the power of tech

Published 1:18 PM, July 30, 2019

[Editor's note: Technology has been influencing all things including the hospitality industry so its members are looking for ways to use it to their advantage. Below is the press release by IXS.]

MANILA, Philippines – Members of the hotels, resorts, and restaurants in Cebu recently gathered at the Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu to discuss how the industrial revolution 4.0 is impacting the hospitality industry and making customer service more relevant and globally adaptable.

The worldwide trend in the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, etc. increase skepticism of human resources being displaced by robots, chatbots to assist guests online, recognition technology to help create a more safe and secure environment, face recognition to get guests into the door, hotels knowing exactly when a guest’s room can be cleaned and prepared for the next guest, booking through apps, and many others.

Any technological advancement brings the power to help or hurt the business. Social media is no exception. A millennial customer who as an issue, will likely take to social media their concern and they will expect the hotel management to respond promptly.

The Hotels, Resorts and Restaurants Association of Cebu (HRRAC) Board of Directors and Members are determined to find new and innovative ways to harness the power of tech to do and offer more.

IXS Managing Director, Mr. David Lambrix, one of the speakers in the event, also emphasized that the challenge is not only dedicated internet but data protection, managing data traffic, and how these solutions can be inter-connected more efficiently and economically, in real-time.

According to a study, the majority of the tourists who visit the Philippines are business and leisure travelers. In fact, Maslow’s new hierarchy of needs considers Wi-Fi as one of the top considerations in accommodations. In which case, there is a need to offer strong and fast internet bandwidth and making sure it is available 24/7.

Indeed, technology is changing the face of business. – Rappler.com