[Editor's note: Learn more about how Flowerstore.ph's changed the flower delivery game. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – Nothing speaks of happiness more than a hand-delivered bouquet of fresh flowers. Flowerstore.ph holds and lives by this belief and is taking it to a whole new level with its fast-growing e-commerce business. Founded only a year ago in a co-working space in Makati, the young startup started operating in Metro Manila and has recently expanded to Metro Cebu and Davao City. With its affordable prices, it is disrupting the entire flower industry and is now on a self-proclaimed mission to deliver happiness to millions of people in the Philippines and the rest of Southeast Asia.

Flowerstore.ph began with a simple, yet ambitious idea: to make sure that anyone can afford to send flowers to their loved ones. While traditional flower delivery services offer bouquets above PHP 1,500 with prepaid payment methods only, long delivery times, and extra shipping fees, Flowerstore.ph does the exact opposite: they offer budget-friendly bouquets from only P399, multiple payment methods including cash-on-delivery and comprehensive customer care including free same-day delivery.

Through this customer-centric approach, Flowerstore.ph has rapidly become the largest online flower delivery service in the Philippines. The focus on affordability and efficiency is reflected in their humble origins.

Flowerstore.ph started with just 2 florists. Today, the company has over 100 team members, most of them working out of its warehouse in Makati, and delivers hundreds of bouquets every day across the metro areas of Manila, Cebu, and Davao. It recently launched operations in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam with the goal of replicating the success in the Philippines and ultimately become Southeast Asia’s number one shopping destination for flowers and gifts.

What is their secret to success?

“Our company philosophy is centered around the belief that ordering flowers should be both affordable and effortless,” says Saul Molla, CEO of the company.

By ensuring all orders can be delivered for free within the same day, Flowerstore.ph allows people to send flowers as last-minute gifts in case they forgot about a special occasion. Of course, customers also have the option to schedule delivery on future dates to prepare for special occasions in advance.

Apart from popular seasonal days like Valentine’s Day or Mother’s Day, flowers are typically sent for a variety of occasions, such as anniversaries, the birth of a baby, graduations, house warmings or funerals. According to Flowerstore.ph, the most popular reason for sending flowers is to give it as a birthday gift, which is why they have introduced special gift bundles with birthday cakes.

No matter the occasion, flowers remain to be one of the most popular choices of gifts. “Flowers resemble love and care.” Cheak, one of the florists, explains, “This is why we often choose flowers to express our love and concern for people we care about. They can help you express your feelings in ways that words cannot.“ Indeed, flowers look beautiful, they smell amazing, and they are guaranteed to put a smile on the face of whomever you’re sending them to.

It’s great to send flowers to cheer someone up, to show a random act of kindness, or to apologize but sometimes it’s an unusual or more personal “just because” moment that makes for the most special occasion to send flowers.

Flowerstore.ph prides itself with high-quality flowers and offers a fresh flower guarantee to all customers. Unlike traditional flower shops that typically restock only at the beginning of the week, Flowerstore.ph gets daily shipments from premium suppliers to ensure that customers receive only the freshest flowers.

All their flower arrangements have a uniquely modern design making them look gorgeous and elegant. Flowerstore.ph has a variety of signature products that are very affordable, yet highly instagrammable mirroring its millennial team.





While the majority of the flower shops in the country center their promotions around popular days like Valentine’s Day or Mother’s Day, Flowerstore.ph takes a whole different approach. It organizes monthly campaigns, flash sales, and special deals throughout the whole year with regular discounts of up to 50% off. So it is highly possible to catch an amazing deal if you regularly check their website and follow their social media pages.

The easy-to-use interface of the website makes the whole ordering process extremely convenient and hassle-free.

You just need to select your preferred product, add it to the cart, and proceed to check-out. To pay for your order you can, of course, use standard prepaid options such as credit card, Gcash, Paypal or bank transfer. Flowerstore.ph even offers cash on delivery and has pioneered a new payment method: cash pick-up from the sender. With this method, a rider collects the payment from you and another rider delivers the bouquet to your recipient!

Flowerstore.ph wants people to re-discover the love and delight that comes with the act of giving and receiving flowers by providing world-class customer experience and affordable bouquets. It is set on a path to reinvent the culture of flower gifting in the Philippines.

Head over to Flowerstore.ph and send happiness to your loved ones! – Rappler.com