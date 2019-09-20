[Editor's note: Here's something to satisfy your nightly cravings. McDonald's will be giving away McDelivery Moon Coupons to celebrate Global Delivery Day. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – With the many mysteries of the moon, who would have thought that one of them would be about giving exciting discounts to help satisfy cravings! This month, to celebrate Global Delivery Day on September 20, McDonald’s adds another layer to the mysteries of the moon by surprising customers with McDo PH App-exclusive discounts based on the phases of the moon!

Available only on September 20, 24, and 29 from 9-11 pm, McDonald’s will be releasing McDelivery Moon Coupons to make it more exciting to have your McDonald’s favorites delivered straight to your doorstep.

Enjoy your McDo favorites by the moonlight with #McDeliveryMoonCoupon! Get all the latest updates when you download the McDo PH App on the App Store or Google Play and follow McDonald’s on Facebook and Twitter. – Rappler.com