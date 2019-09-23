

[Editor's note: This September 25, at the Peninsula Manila, eCompareMo.com will be bringing together various industry experts in a summit to discuss how to improve access to financial services amongst Filipino. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – Leading online financial marketplace eCompareMo.com presents Finovation 2019: Real Problems, Real Solutions. The annual forum will gather key industry stakeholders, policymakers, regulators, and cooperatives to discuss financial trends, industry challenges, and possible solutions to improve credit access among financially underserved Filipinos.

Guided by the goal of providing valuable financial services to more stakeholders, Finovation 2019 will have roundtable discussions covering topics from consumer behavior, industry-wide challenges, to regulatory initiatives.

Keynote speaker Dr. Benjamin Diokno, governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), will grace the program, encouraging industry leaders to maximize technology and innovation to reach more financially underserved Filipinos. Gathering an esteemed panel of experts, Finovation 2019’s sessions delineate existing issues and action steps to empower financial institutions and strengthen financial inclusion in the country.

The first roundtable discussion will interrogate Filipino attitudes toward financial literacy and credit – identifying prime solutions to combat the lack of financial education, lack of inclusion informal services, and predatorial lending schemes.

Moderated by Vince Rapisura, President and Founder of Social Enterprise Development Partnerships, Inc. (SEDPI), the panel will include Pia Roman-Tayag, Managing Director, Inclusive Finance Advocacy Office, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas; Mags Vasquez-Surtida, FVP, Cards Business Group Head, Asia United Bank; Harvey Libarnes, VP-Financial Service Head, Smart Communications Inc.; Hamilton Angluben, General Manager, Cashalo; and Stephanie Chung, Co-Founder and CEO, eCompareMo.com.

The second panel will survey industry-wide challenges, identifying areas of improvement in credit infrastructure, data and verification, and digital financial ecosystems. The discussion aims to generate solutions that will strengthen collaboration between financial service providers and create an accessible and trustworthy financial ecosystem for more Filipinos.

Moderated by Atty. Aileen Amor-Bautista from the Credit Information Corporation, the panel is comprised of J.P Ellis, Co-Founder and Group CEO of C88 Financial Technologies Inc; Marlo Cruz, President and CEO, CIBI Information Inc.; Pia Arellano, President and CEO, TransUnion; and Simone Colombara, Managing Director, CRIF Corporation.

The last roundtable discussion will look into regulator projects and platforms, action steps toward creating tech-driven interoperable government databases, standard payment systems, and report generation and storage for the BSP.

Cathy Yang, Anchor and Managing Editor of ABS-CBN News Channel, will facilitate the panel comprised of Raymund Liboro, Commissioner from the National Privacy Commission; Jeremiah Belgica, Director, Anti-Red Tape Authority; Jaime Garchitorena, President and CEO, Credit Information Corporation; and Kelly Hatel, Financial Sector Specialist, Asian Development Bank.

In addition, enriching the discussions will be presentations on best financial and digital practices on how to help facilitate increased financial inclusion. Christo Georgiev, Country Manager and Chief Strategist of FinScore, will talk about telco credit scoring, while J.P Ellis will drill down on digital onboarding for financial services.

