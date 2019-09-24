[Editor's note: Looking for reliable data solutions? Check out Seagate's new line of products. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data solutions, announced an exciting extension of its portfolio with several new models, including new solid-state drive offerings. From gung-ho gamers to Instagram gurus, photo-collecting parents, or visionary creatives, Seagate offers the data storage solutions that empower users to live their best digital lives in today’s fast-changing data-heavy landscape.

Today, consumers have more ways than ever to consume content, driving the need to create, distribute and manage data efficiently. According to a recent IDC whitepaper sponsored by Seagate, five billion consumers are currently interacting with data every single day. By 2025, that number will jump to six billion, or 75 percent of the world’s population. Each of those six billion people will have at least one data interaction every 18 seconds, bumping the amount of data created worldwide to 175 zettabytes by 2025. Consumers increasingly need reliable ways to collect, protect, manage and access a good portion of that data, and Seagate’s latest products – including the cutting-edge LaCie® Mobile Drive, Seagate Backup Plus HDDs, FireCuda® 510 and BarraCuda®510 internal SSDs, and IronWolf® 110 NAS SSD – are designed to fit a variety of data storage needs and digital lifestyles.

“Today’s digital world impacts businesses and consumers globally. Companies are increasing digitization and consumers are embracing personalized, real-time data interactions. With these changes come higher expectations for managing data,” said Jeff Fochtman, vice president of marketing for Seagate. “With over 40 years’ experience in data management, Seagate is continuously innovating to prepare customers for this new era of data resilience. Our new lineup of data storage solutions empowers consumers to efficiently manage their video, photos, and documents, at home, in the office, or on-the-go.”

Seagate’s newest lineup of storage solutions helps consumers level up and manage their data storage needs. They include:

The Storage Style Icon

Seagate’s premium LaCie brand continues to deliver iconic storage solutions for all design aficionados and creative professional go-getters. Need to capture different angles of your #OOTD, several times a day? LaCie Mobile Drive is ideal for an ever-growing digital library with its capacity topping out at a massive 5TB. When there is a need for fast file transfers, It features a unique, eye-catching diamond-cut design complementing Apple® MacBook® aesthetics and include a 1-month subscription to the Adobe® Creative Cloud® All Apps plan. LaCie Mobile Drive features a 2-year limited warranty.

Prices:

1TB - P4,299

2TB - P5,699

4TB - P8,999

Your Storage for Favorite Memories

Photos, movies, documents, phones, tablets, laptops. Today’s connected consumer has a digital world made up of many parts. Seagate’s Backup Plus is a family of portable external hard drives to help the everyday consumer balance life and provide peace of mind. Photo-happy parents can snap away and not worry about losing these precious mementos knowing their new Backup Plus drive can help them breathe a little easier. Backup Plus Ultra Touch (1TB and 2TB capacities) offers a high-touch sensory experience that feels a little like home with premium features including automatic backup with multi-device folder sync and data protection with hardware encryption. Backup Plus Slim (1TB and 2TB capacities) and Backup Plus Portable (4TB and 5TB capacities) are both outfitted with lustrous aluminum finish available in black, blue, and silver and offer automatic backup. Aiding your creativity, the new Backup Plus models include a complimentary 2-month subscription to the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan.

Prices:

Backup Plus Ultra Touch

1TB - P3,990

2TB - P5,990

Backup Plus Slim

1TB - P3,490

2TB - P5,390

Backup Plus Portable

4TB - P8,990

5TB - 10,190

Your Speedy Advantage to Upping the Game

Fear not, PC gamers. In the Esports and live-stream era, Seagate takes your need for speed seriously. The FireCuda 510 M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD delivers blazing performance with intense read and write speeds for the ultimate gaming experience. Its crisp 4K video processing and high IOPS allows gamers to run multiple simultaneous video streams and programs – crucial for gameplay recording and streaming. Plus, its ultra-small M.2 2280 form factor means you can beef up just about any size system – be it a laptop, mini PC, or desktop.

We understand that the need for speed extends beyond gaming. For the consummate multitasker and performance seeker, the BarraCuda 510 M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD features next-level speed for accelerating applications, with an ultra-small form factor for ultra-thin laptops, mini-PCs, and desktops. It is everything you love about the BarraCuda brand, now in an M.2 form factor. FireCuda 510 and BarraCuda 510 feature Seagate’s SeaTools SSD GUI dashboard for easy data management and a 5-year limited warranty.

Prices:

FireCuda 510 M.2 NVMe SSD

1TB - P13,289

2TB - P21,899



BarraCuda 510 M.2 NVMe SSD

256GB - P4,199

512GB - P6,638

The World’s First Purpose-Built SSD for NAS

Seagate’s IronWolf 110 SATA SSD is the world’s first purpose-built NAS SSD. It is designed with enterprise-class endurance and reliability, has a 24/7 always-on work ethic, and offers capacities of up to 3.84TB. Seagate’s exclusive Durawrite® technology helps accelerate reads and writes, extend the life of the flash and provide up to 7000 TBW on the 3.84TB capacity drive. With the ability to access, share and backup files from nearly anywhere, Network Attached Storage appliances (NAS) have become a necessity for many business owners, professionals, creative pros and prosumers. Choosing tough, ready and scalable IronWolf drives ensures top performance and the best possible user experience with the confidence of a 5-year limited warranty and 2-year data recovery support.

Prices:

IronWolf 110 SATA SSD

240GB - P5,619

480GB - P8,649

960GB - P15,549

1920TB - P27,319

3840TB - P53,399

You can also find more information on the new products by visiting the following pages:

LaCie Mobile Drive

https://www.lacie.com/products/mobile-drive/

Backup Plus Ultra Touch, Backup Plus Slim, and Backup Plus Portable

https://www.seagate.com/consumer/backup/backup-plus/

FireCuda 510

https://www.seagate.com/internal-hard-drives/ssd/firecuda-ssd/

BarraCuda 510

https://www.seagate.com/internal-hard-drives/ssd/barracuda-ssd/

IronWolf 110

https://www.seagate.com/internal-hard-drives/ssd/ironwolf-nas-ssd/ – Rappler.com