[Editor's note: Learn about the basics of CRM and analytics straight from the experts. Below is a press release from IMMAP.]

MANILA, Philippines – The second installment of IMMAP x CDM's Web Wednesdays will be all about the introduction to CRM and analytics.

The speakers include:

Pauline Pangan of AF Digital

Manny Gonzales of Ogilvy Manila

Bea Lim of Team Asia, moderator

The key topics that will be discussed are:



1. Introduction to Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

2. Creating a CRM Strategy

3. CRM Tools



Different Tools Available

Pros & Cons

Join the discussion to know more about the best practices and opportunities you may be missing out on.

The webinar session will start at 6:00 PM tomorrow, September 25, and will include a Q&A portion.



Make sure to look out for the GoToWebinar email for the link to the webinar once you have registered. – Rappler.com

