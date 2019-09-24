Catch #IMMAPWebWednesdays: An introduction to CRM & analytics
[Editor's note: Learn about the basics of CRM and analytics straight from the experts. Below is a press release from IMMAP.]
MANILA, Philippines – The second installment of IMMAP x CDM's Web Wednesdays will be all about the introduction to CRM and analytics.
The speakers include:
- Pauline Pangan of AF Digital
- Manny Gonzales of Ogilvy Manila
- Bea Lim of Team Asia, moderator
The key topics that will be discussed are:
1. Introduction to Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
2. Creating a CRM Strategy
3. CRM Tools
- Different Tools Available
- Pros & Cons
Join the discussion to know more about the best practices and opportunities you may be missing out on.
The webinar session will start at 6:00 PM tomorrow, September 25, and will include a Q&A portion.
Make sure to look out for the GoToWebinar email for the link to the webinar once you have registered. – Rappler.com
CDM partners with IMMAP to elevate your digital learning with a FREE WEBINAR SERIES: Web Wednesdays. Through the latest insights, market trends, and new tips from peers and industry experts, we enable continuous digital learning and transformation.