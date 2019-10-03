[Editor's note: To help the DOT and Siargao to promote better tourism, Globe strengthened the network coverage of the community by firing up three new cell sites. Globe also introduced an 'Ecobooth' to serve as a hub for environmental awareness conversation. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Tourism (DOT) and Globe have entered into a strategic partnership for the promotion and digital transformation of the Philippine tourism industry. This partnership entails jointly advocating for the adoption of sustainable practices among all stakeholders concerned.

As the official telecommunications partner of DOT, Globe has also created a new official tourism video to be used for domestic and international promotions. The video encourages more travelers to visit the country and experience the warmth of the Filipinos. It celebrates the beauty and uniqueness of the Filipino people – manifested through culture and values – as reasons why “It’s Always More Fun in the Philippines.”

“It is the Department of Tourism’s thrust to promote and build the Philippine tourism industry and make it competitive globally and we warmly welcome Globe’s support for this undertaking. Through Globe’s expertise in digital technology and its commitment to sustainability, we are confident that we can work towards our common goal of promoting sustainable tourism and jumpstarting the digital transformation of the industry,” said Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

“We are excited to be working closely with DOT in promoting and transforming the tourism sector. Through this partnership, we hope to realize our vision of becoming an integral part of the best travel experience in the country. We want to be at the forefront of connectivity, digitalization, and sustainability through enhanced communications infrastructure, affordable digital tools and solutions for businesses, and environmental protection and conservation efforts,” said Ernest Cu, Globe President and CEO.

Siargao Sustainability Week

To kick off the partnership, Globe held the Siargao Sustainability Week which showcased the beautiful island of Siargao – also known as the surfing mecca of the Philippines. This coincided with the celebration of Philippine Tourism Week and World Tourism Day. All activities focused on the four pillars of support that Globe committed to DOT – inclusivity, excellence, digital innovation, and sustainability.

Globe started by firing up three cell sites in Pilar, General Luna, and Dapa to further enhance mobile coverage in Siargao and address the connectivity requirements of tourists and businesses. GoWiFi, Globe’s fast and secure public wifi service, also equipped Sayak Airport in Del Carmen, Siargao with free high-quality internet connection which travelers can easily access. GoWiFi continues its expansion plans nationwide and is accessible in over 2,500 sites as of the first half of the year.

Globe, likewise, provides free Traveler SIM cards at the Sayak Airport to foreign visitors which they can bundle with load and GoSurf promos to enhance their Siargao experience and has also committed to support the Siargao Cloud 9 Surfing Cup on October 4 - 9.

On the other hand, Globe myBusiness, the micro, small, and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) arm of Globe, empowers local businesses – especially those in the tourism sector such as accommodations, food, transportation, travel agencies, entertainment/recreation, and retail – with digital solutions to help them grow and become more competitive.

This is complemented by learning sessions from Globe myBusiness Academy both on-ground and online to provide opportunities to MSMEs. Here they can learn relevant and update-to-date business processes and digital tools, which they can use to reach more customers and provide a hassle-free customer experience.

Meanwhile, GCash is now available in select establishments in Siargao such as Siargao Corner Cafe, Habhab Cafeteria, Louise Cakes and Pastries, Lunares Cafe, MA+D, Isla Mercato, Mercato Coffee, Isla Cabana, Isla Cusina, Beach Bar, Langyaw Souvenirs 1 & 2, Greenhouse, Kudosurf, Harana Surf (hotel, shop, restaurant, school), Mama’s Grill, Chef Justice, Lokal, Bayatakan Farm, Bulan, Butang Concept, Sizzy Diner, Raffys Grill, Karagatan Restaurant, and Siargao Bleu.

Through GCash QR payments, GCash is able to help MSMEs transition into the digital arena while allowing customers a fast, easy, and secure way to pay for goods and services.

The Globe Siargao Sustainability Week highlights the turn over to the Siargao Tourism Operators Association (STOA) of several e-Waste bins where customers can place broken cellphones, laptops, tablets, and other electronic wastes. This is part of Globe’s Project E-R3 (Reduce, Recover, Recycle).

Globe Ecobooth

At the same time, Globe set up an Ecobooth to serve as a hub for environmental awareness conversation and sharing of best practices on how to protect and preserve the environment, particularly marine biodiversity. Anyone can visit the Ecobooth to exchange their plastic bags and plastic bottles for an eco-bag. They can also get exciting freebies like water tumbler and metal straw if they avail of GoSakto promos. Those who will sign up as volunteers for the Oct 5 Siargao Beach Clean-Up will also get a Globe Eco-Kit.

Globe also provided Nature Kids of Siargao, a non-profit association that involves more than 1,700 kids and their families, with used tarpaulin for upcycling. By turning plastic waste into treasure, the organization is able to provide employment and skill-building opportunities to the residents while contributing to proper and responsible waste management. Globe is also exerting efforts to fully transition to an eco-friendly and sustainable alternative for tarpaulins.

Furthermore, Globe is working on a partnership with Lokal Siargao, Bathala Land Tours, and Bayatakan Farm Experience. These three businesses value sustainable, responsible and inclusive tourism at the core of their business model.

Lokal is a platform that provides accessibility for farmers, fishermen, and artisans to reach customers from the hospitality and tourism industries, and allows them to generate more funds to ensure sustainability within their respective communities. Bathala Land Tours holds guided tours in the northern part of the island and shares the importance of preserving the Filipino heritage, while Bayatakan Farm Experience is an eco-tourism initiative in Siargao, that provides hands-on farming, culinary experience, and cultural immersion to tourists who are interested in sustainable living.

Earlier, the Globe Citizenship team, together with Globe myBusiness, also conducted workshops for various stakeholders in Siargao, specifically, businesses and local government units, on marine biodiversity conservation and best practices on sustainability.

Aside from Siargao, Globe is committed to be present in all major tourist sites in the country. – Rappler.com