[IMMAP wants to help future-proof Gen Z as early as now. Below is the press release from IMMAP.]

MANILA, Philippines – This October, the Internet and Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines (IMMAP) will gather over 200 students at the PICC for the Digital Youth Congress 2019.

While IMMAP holds an annual 3-day Digital Congress for professionals, the organization also goes beyond the workplace straight to the academe to reach the breeding ground of thinking and learning. The Digital Youth Congress (YouthCon) is a series of projects under the Education Committee that connects to the sectors most in need of digital marketing know-how.

Rudy Villar, education committee chair, says, “The youth are the future decision makers and it is important that they learn the basics of digital marketing. And since they are digital natives, it would be an easy task for us practitioners to teach them strategy and creatives. That combination of digital literacy, strategy, and creativity is a very powerful tool.”

It’s said that ‘numbers don’t lie’. According to the ASEAN Human Capital Index, 65% of children entering primary school today will end up working in jobs not on our radar yet.

“We’ve learned our collective lesson the hard way. It’s hard to teach older dogs new tricks. Future-proofing careers can’t start after college. Change has to happen in our schools too. We hope that we can give educators and students some food for thought with this year’s YouthCon,” shares Wacky Torres, Youth Congress chair.

There’s science, and numbers, and there’s technology – all touted as the jumping board towards digital transformation. IMMAP as an organization drives the relevance and the necessity of digital transformation. It breathes the same air as its creative counterparts in advertising and marketing.

“Creativity thrives on change. As our industry continues its digital transformation, creativity will be the difference-maker between leader and follower," Torres adds.

As they join professionals in plenaries and select their own lineup of speakers for the whole day on October 16, delegates will get a feel of the digital industry, perfect for novices and aspirants. Who knows if one of them could eventually win a gold at Cannes Young Lion?

Student registration fee for the Digital Youth Congress at the Philippine International Convention Center is at P500. Open to all senior high and university students. The event is on 16 October 2019,7:30 am to 5:00 pm. Register here now. – Rappler.com