

[Editor's note: Going cashless has its perks with PayMaya this 10.10 weekend. You can get as much as P3,000 in cashback. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – Ready your mobile wallets; shopping season is once again on full-throttle mode. And, it's not only by shopping online and in-store that you can get the best discounts. You can get so much more when you shop with your PayMaya card or use PayMaya QR.

Online and in-store

Take advantage of the sweet 10.10 sales and zero-in on the online and in-store deals you have been wishing for when you use your PayMaya card or pay using QR. You can get as much as P3,000 in cashback for all your purchases.

Snag the latest fashion finds, gadget trends, and home items online because you can get up to 100% cashback (maximum P1,000 for October) for all your transactions. And when you rack up a total of P5,000 spent, you also get a P500 cashback on top of everything else!

If you feel like getting your shopping fix in the mall this 10.10 weekend, PayMaya's also got your back because you can also get up to 100% cashback (maximum P1,000 for October) for each spend and a P500 reward for an accumulated P5,000. Just 'scan to pay' with your phone using PayMaya QR.

To know the nearest merchant that accepts PayMaya QR near you, you can visit this link.

Forget Cash-On-Delivery (COD) and use your PayMaya account when you shop this weekend to enjoy the full convenience, security, and rewards that it has to offer. These exclusive perks are even better than those of your credit card!

If you don’t have a PayMaya account yet, now is the best time to get one so you can take advantage of all the cashback rewards while 10.10 sales are still happening!

Download the PayMaya app now for iOS or Android and sign up today to feel the joy of paying for anything you want in the fastest, most secure, rewarding, and hassle-free way! Remember, don’t pay cash, PayMaya!

To know how you can maximize your PayMaya account, visit www.paymaya.com/deals or follow @PayMayaOfficial on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

