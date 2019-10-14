[Editor's note: The Vivo V17 Pro, Vivo's second flagship mid-range smartphone was recently launched. The new phone boasts of six cameras, a Super AMOLED display, and a long-life battery with dual-engine fast charging. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – Leading global technology company, Vivo, has unveiled its second flagship mid-range smartphone for the year. The phone was launched at an event that enabled guests to experience innovative technology that lets them shoot beyond limits.

Led by Vivo Philippines Vice President for Channel Sales, Hazel Bascon, and celebrities such as TV/movie actress and brand ambassador, Maine Mendoza, the Vivo V17 Pro grand launch was held at the Shangri-La Hotel at The Fort in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Inside the venue, guests were welcomed by displays and elements that showcased the V17 Pro’s signature Knight Black and Crystal White colorways.

Model and actress Chienna Filomeno danced to the medley of "Don’t Call Me," "Taki-Taki," and "Señorita" to open the event and build up anticipation for the V17 Pro’s big reveal.

Vivo Philippines Trade Marketing Supervisor, Jomarie Morales talked about the Vivo V17 Pro’s prime features, including its overall design and unprecedented set of 6 cameras. Renowned photographer, Xander Angeles, also shared how he uses the smartphone’s different lenses while showcasing some images he captured.

The highlight of the grand launch was the unveiling of the smartphone’s first-ever local TVC, retail price and pre-order details revealing the P21,999 price tag on Vivo’s latest midrange flagship handset.

Prior to the grand launch event, singer-songwriter TJ Monterde hosted a pre-event livestream on Vivo’s Facebook page where Vivo ambassadors such as celebrity vlogger siblings Vern and Verniece Enciso talked about their favorite V17 Pro features.

The V17 Pro boasts of six cameras, a Super AMOLED display, and a long-life battery with dual-engine fast charging. Its six optics—including the dual front elevating selfie cameras and AI quad rear cameras—capture fuller and clearer selfies and super macro and super-wide clear images, even in low-light conditions, to enable users to shoot beyond limits.

From October 10 to 18, Vivo fans can avail of exciting freebies when they pre-order the Vivo V17 Pro exclusively at Shopee or in Vivo stores nationwide. – Rappler.com