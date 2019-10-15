[Want to see Silicon Valley legends in the flesh? Below is the press release from IMMAP.]

Netflix legend Patty McCord is leading the roster of speakers in this year’s DigiCon, scheduled this October 16-18, 2019 at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC).

McCord is best known for co-authoring the Netflix Culture Deck, dubbed as “the most important document to ever come out of Silicon Valley.” The breakthrough presentation has been reproduced more than 19 million times, and continues to inspire policy in many companies around the world. It is especially relevant in DigiCon 2019, as the organizer, the Internet & Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines (IMMAP), pushes for a culture of digital excellence in the country.

“Success in the digital age requires companies to embrace digital in everything they do. Not just in customer-facing touchpoints, but also in internal operations,” says IMMAP President Dennis Perez. “Digital is no longer just a department—it’s a way of life.”

Aside from Patty McCord, DigiCon 2019 also features Matt Biespiel of MB Consulting; Wendy Clark, Global CEO of DDB; Tom Goodwin, EVP Head of Innovation at Zenith; a CEO panel featuring Benjie Yap of Unilever, Carlo Katigbak of ABS-CBN, Lisa Gokongwei-Cheng of Summit Media, and more; Jacqueline Thng, partner at Prophet; Rohit Gulati, partner at Boston Consulting Group; Nic Burrows of Google; Ken Hoskin of Facebook, and many more.

Talks will cover learning across four tracks: the LEAD track, which will focus on upgrading leadership skills and thinking at every career stage; the EXPLORE track, which will unveil state-of-the-art technology for brands and marketers; APPLY, where participants can roll up their sleeves and dive right into interactive workshops; and PRACTICE, which will focus on tech trends for specific categories and industries such as fintech, health, entertainment, and sustainability and social good.

A trade exhibit will also bring together key technology players, including up and coming businesses who will be able to showcase solutions alongside more established players. The event will culminate with this year’s Boomerang Awards, a showcase of the country’s best works in the digital space.

DigiCon 2019 is open to brands, marketers, publishers, and all followers of tech. For more

information, visit https://digicon.immap.com.ph/about, follow @immap.digicon on Facebook, or email digicon@futureproof.ph.