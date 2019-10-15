

[Editor's note: From November 1-3 at the SMX Convention Center Aura, celebrate the best of J-Culture – from manga and anime to J-Pop and cosplay – at Coslandia 2019. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – Hallohallo Entertainment Inc. gears up to bring Coslandia 2019 for the second time on November 1, 2 and 3, 2019 at SMX Convention Center Aura in Taguig City.

This year, the ultimate J-Culture festival will gather the best of everything Japanese from J-Pop idols, cosplay, anime, manga, e-sports, and games.

After gaining positive feedbacks from last year’s kick-off, Coslandia together with Embassy of Japan in the Philippines, World Cosplay Summit (WCS) Philippines, and Pop Culture Hiroshima (PCH) Philippines will level it up this year by bringing a wider array of activities and attractions – such as idols’ mini-concerts, cosplay competitions, anime live viewing, games, exciting booths, exclusive merchandise and more.

The jam-packed lineup will be headlined by international and local J-Pop idols such as Samero, Amatsusora, 1-Girls, Fairytale, Gracorex, Hazuki, Tomoka, Filipino-Japanese artist Hirotoshi “TJ” Maeda, World Cosplay Summit Philippines’ official mascot Pastel Mix, and MNL48 – the Filipino sister group of Japan’s renowned AKB48 and the official performers of the Coslandia theme song.

As one of this year’s event partners, PCH Philippines will present guest cosplayers from PCH Team Philippines and will bring its first NCR Qualifiers for the upcoming Pop Culture Hiroshima (which is one of the biggest pop culture conventions and cosplay competitions held annually in Japan). Winners will get the chance to fly to Hiroshima and compete in the finals in April 2020.

There will be solo cosplay competitions – with themes “Armor and Cloth” and “Hero and Heroine” – and a Halloween costume contest for kids courtesy of WCS Philippines.

Additionally, solo Japanese cosplayer Miku 16 will also be attendance to perform skits and share her skills with the crowd.

There also a lot in store for manga fans as Coslandia will bring the people behind the live-action movie adaptation of the hit manga series Seikimatsu Blue. Manga creator Shintaro Hirota, film director Tetsuya Hashi, and cast members MNL48 Abby, Coleen, Brei and Kay, will be present for a special appearance and an exclusive sneak peek.

New attractions will also excite movie buffs and anime fans as, with the help of participating sponsors such as Philippine film distributor Pioneer Films, Coslandia will open a free screening of high-grossing tearjerkers Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name, Yoshitoki Ōima’s A Silent Voice, and Naoshi Arakawa’s Your Lie in April. Telesuccess Productions Inc., on the other hand, will screen the action-packed film Mazinger Z: Infinity.

Guests will also get meet, greet and pose with Hello Kitty and Dear Daniel, Rilakkuma and Pikachu, and watch the Coslandia Girls Collection sashay their way through the catwalk with Japan’s trendiest fashion.

For those who wish to flare up their artistic skills, Coslandia’s participating sponsor, Creative Nation Academy (which is a premiere Adobe training center in the Philippines), will drop by Coslandia to give an introduction to Adobe Creative Suite and the basics of Animation.

Furthermore, Coslandia’s silver sponsor Brother Philippines will also provide quality merchandise for event-goers via a RapidShots360 Video Booth.

With a few more days to count, there are still more announcements and surprises ready to reveal in the coming days so make sure to gear up, tag your friends along, and brace yourselves for an experience one for the books.

Tickets are available at SM Tickets outlets nationwide or via this link.

Avoid the hassle and get discounted rates as group ticket bundles for a minimum of 20 people are also up for grabs, just email inquiry@coslandia.com for more details.