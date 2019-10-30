[Editor's note: How is collaboration between industries transforming the world? Below is a press release from Adobo Magazine.]

MANILA, PHILIPPINES — Adobo Magazine will be hosting the fifth annual Adobo Festival of Ideas on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Resorts World Manila, with a one-day program dedicated to the dissection and holistic understanding of “The Connectivity Economy,” as this year’s festival theme.

With highly-acclaimed speakers from different parts of the globe flying into the Philippines specifically for the festival, it explores the worlds created when industries and sectors intersect, converge, and collaborate. It is also set to look at how the cyclic relationships between these sectors would shape the future of the world and transform it.

Data & technology, environment, education, entertainment, infrastructure, food, business, science, health, people, mobile, makers, arts & culture, sound, and media & communications – these are the distinct and seemingly separate sectors the Adobo FOI aims to bridge together through dialogue and collaboration. It seeks to unravel the boundaries between the aforementioned trades, and explore how the digital and physical world are merging before our very eyes.

Following the success of last year’s Adobo Festival of Ideas entitled, “Creativity at the Heart of Digital,” where over 1,200 delegates were in attendance, it is expected to have even more involved set this year. This time, the festival will take a look at how the modern economy is fueled by collaboration over competition, and the role creative and innovative thinking plays in achieving business and sustainability goals.

Some of this year’s Agents of Innovation, or the 2019 Adobo Festival of Ideas speakers, are Royal Pineda, Principal Architect, BUDJI+ROYAL Architecture+Design; Calvin Soh, former CCO and the designer of One Kind House; husband and wife duo Patrick Renucci and Rachel Renucci, founders of Chen Yi Agventures; Reina Reyes, head of AC Analytics at Ayala Corporation and the host of Science Says at the Knowledge Channel; and more to be announced in the coming days.

Interested parties can register and purchase their tickets here or here. The rates are inclusive of an all-day pass, lunch, snacks, and cocktails to wrap up the celebrations.

STUDENT

Php 2,000

REGULAR

Php 5,000

GROUP PACKAGE

Php 50,000

10+1 Tickets

Check out last year’s Festival below:

For any inquiries, reach out to the adobo FOI team through their Facebook page or website. You can also shoot an email to events@adobomagazine.com, or call up (+632) 884 50218.

This festival is in partnership with Jollibee, Unilever, Lazada, Facebook, Wunderman Thompson, Acid House, ArtisteSpace, Resorts World, Animation Council of the Philippines (ACPI), Design Center of the Philippines, Page One, and Greenbulb Communications. – Rappler.com