MANILA, Philippines – Out of 31 teams who joined the Internet and Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines’ (IMMAP) Digital Young Creatives, the team of Bea Gatchalian and Lloyd Ko from Ace Saatchi & Saatchi emerged as the grand winner.

The briefing which happened last October 14 at the Rappler HQ was led by IMMAP’s chairman, Rudy Villar, Executive Director Aye Ubaldo, and Rappler’s chief revenue officer, Carla Yap Sy Su. It gathered 62 creatives from 21 advertising agencies.

The goal is to create a hard-hitting digital campaign to get social media active, young adults ages 20-35, to value the truth in this generation and to subscribe to Rappler Plus.

Rappler Plus is a membership program for loyal readers and partners who share the values of Rappler’s brand of journalism. The goal is to increase their loyal readers and turn them into brand lovers.

Sy Su said that they’ve always wanted to make sure that they do things differently. “We’re always thinking of ways to disrupt the media space and get the attention from the audience that we have regardless of the platform,” she said.

The brief aims to build on the values that Rappler has which is to maintain credibility, continuously share quality journalism with their audience, and spark action to communities.

All the teams were given 24 hours to come up with a campaign.

FREEdom+TRIAL, won first place.

The entries were judged by Sy Su together with a creative panel composed of: Biboy Royong of Dentsu JaymeSyfu, Javey Villones of Wunderman Thompson, Herbert Hernandez of GIGIL, Maan Bautista of McCann Worldgroup, Chino Jayme of TBWA\SMP, and Roman Olivarez of MullenLowe Philippines.

Publicis JimenezBasic’s Marcel Lacap and Andrew Deloso and Dentsu Jayme Syfu’s Brian Lumanog and Chary Chu placed 2nd and 3rd respectively.

The Digital Young Creatives is just one of the many initiatives that IMMAP’s education committee has created to help empower young creatives. They also have Web Wednesday series, a free monthly webinar on different topics about digital marketing.

IMMAP’s executive director, Aye Ubaldo shared that they were able to create a community through the winners of the competition. Joaquin Torres and James Mendoza, the first tandem sent to Cannes to compete are currently IMMAP EduComm volunteers who helped rebrand the competition. They changed it from Cannes Young Lions Competition to Digital Young Creatives. Mendoza is the Youth committees’ art director, while Torres is the chair of the Digital Young Creatives competition and the Digital Youth Congress.

Now on their 4th year of holding the Digital Young Creatives, IMMAP aims to continue their pursuit toward digital marketing excellence not just through competitions but also through workshops, training, and university roadshows. – Rappler.com