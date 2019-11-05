[Editor's note: Excited about the big 11.11 sales? Below is a press release from Shopee.]

MANILA, Philippines - Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, will be holding its first-ever televised show, the 11.11 Big Christmas TV Special, on November 10 at 10:30 PM, aired on GMA7 and Shopee Live.

The star-studded show will feature performances by popular GMA stars Alden Richards, Maine Mendoza, and Heart Evangelista, in an exciting live countdown to the finale of the Shopee 11.11 Big Christmas Sale on November 11. In addition, it will also include the premiere of the latest Shopee’s jingle, exclusively composed by Jose Mari Chan for this year’s festive season.

Martin Yu, Associate Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “Christmas is an important holiday for Filipinos, and we are thrilled to kickstart the celebrations in the biggest way possible with our very first televised Christmas concert, the Shopee 11.11 Big Christmas TV Special. With this, we hope to deepen engagement with our users by bringing them closer to their favorite stars and brands, and also to foster the festive spirit in the Philippines. We invite everyone to join in the excitement on 10 November as we count down together to our 11.11 Big Christmas Sale.”

Key highlights of the Shopee 11.11 Big Christmas TV Special

● Debut of Shopee’s latest Christmas jingle: Catch a live performance of the new Shopee Christmas jingle by Jose Mari Chan, which was exclusively composed for this year’s festive season.

● Star-studded show: Watch top celebrities such as Alden Richards, Maine Mendoza, and Heart Evangelista perform all-time favorite Christmas songs. Also, enjoy special guest appearances by Gabbi Garcia, Lani Misalucha, Julie Anne San Jose, and many more popular homegrown stars.

● Over ₱11 million worth of prizes, deals, and discounts including a house and lot. Stand a chance to win exciting prizes including a Rusi Mojo 200 motorcycle, Toyota Fortuner, and a house and lot from Avida by tuning in to 3 special Shopee Shake sessions during the program.

● Score amazing deals and vouchers: Enjoy amazing discounts of up to 70% from leading brands like Unilever, Pampers, Maybelline, Anker, and Perfetti van Melle during the show.

Exciting promotions, giveaways and discounts on November 11

Shopee 11.11 Big Christmas Sale will culminate on November 11 with exciting promotions

including:

● All-day sitewide free shipping with ₱0 minimum spend.

● Up to 90% off deals: Score up to 90% off deals during the finale of Shopee 11.11 Big Christmas Sale, such as the Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Redmi 7A. Consumers can also get the HUG 32” LED TV LT32, and the Rapoo V600 Gamepad XB360; both available at only ₱11.

● 12-hour non-stop live stream: Look forward to non-stop challenges and vouchers during the exclusive 12-hour Shopee Live session from 12 noon to 12 midnight, and watch out for five iPhone 11 giveaways.

● Exciting giveaways via Shopee Shake and Shopee Catch: Stand a chance to win from a pool of 2 million Shopee coins and an iPhone 11 by playing Shopee Shake. Shopee will also be upsizing its latest Shopee Catch, with a total of 6 game sessions and a 1 million coin pool to be won.

● Exclusive deals from leading brands: Shop exclusive deals from leading brands such as Pampers, Silverworks, Bosch, Unilever, Maybelline, Olay, Pantene, Globe, Anker, Safeguard, Watsons, and Huawei.

● Special promotions from industry players: Get an additional 12% off when checking out with a Metrobank card. Also, enjoy two months’ worth of load for free when buying Cignal Ultimate Prepaid HD at only ₱2,290 during the sale.

