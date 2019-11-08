[Editor's Note: What are your thoughts on this session? Below is a press release from IMMAP.]

MANILA, Philippines – The Internet and Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines (IMMAP) just wrapped up their 6th session of Web Wednesdays series last November 6. It gathered 224 attendees, their highest since launching the program last May.

The hour-long session focused on monetizing content through 3 different perspectives: from an agency, influencer, and a publisher.

GetCraft's Cathy Pumarega talked about monetizing content through the perspective of an agency. GetCraft is known for its online marketplace for creative and digital professionals who wish to partner with brands from different industries. While James Deakin, an award-winning automotive journalist shared his thoughts on how influencers can make relevant, unique, and profitable content.

Finally, Rappler's Jenny Chua, discussed how brands can leverage content not just to earn profit but also to increase awareness. The record-breaking webinar ended with a Q&A session.

Web Wednesdays is spearheaded by the IMMAP Education Committee, in partnership with ABS-CBN, Certified Digital Marketer (CDM), Rappler, the Philippine Association of National Advertisers (PANA) and the Association of Accredited Advertising Agencies of the Philippines (4As). The webinar aims to spread awareness on the latest digital data, trends, and best practices that can be adapted to businesses.

Watch IMMAP’s webinar sessions here. – Rappler.com