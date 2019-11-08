[Editor's note: The latest flagship phone in Vivo's high-end NEX series, the Vivo NEX 3, will be available in the Philippines on November 3. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – Like designer bags, Swiss watches, and bespoke suits, smartphones have become not just a necessity, but a symbol of sophistication – especially among individuals who have a discerning taste for luxurious items.

The NEX 3, the latest flagship model in Vivo’s high-end NEX series, may perhaps be the next status symbol not only of elegance but of premium technology, owing to its next-generation innovations and trendsetting design that gives a preview of the “device of the future.”

Built for those who demand the best smartphone experience, the NEX 3 harnesses the power of the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855+ and 8GB RAM/128GB ROM to deliver faster cutting-edge performance and smoother multitasking capabilities.

Compared to other handsets in its price range, the Vivo NEX 3 might exude simplicity but it looks totally sophisticated and elegant with its Glowing Night-colored aluminum alloy unibody design. This is rendered seamless with a notch-less and bezel-less architecture.

The NEX 3 also has cleverly hid physical power and volume buttons from sight by using an X-axis Haptic Vibration motor and Touch Sense technology, whereby the unit uses haptic feedback to simulate a sense of touch.

In-Display Fingerprint Scanning also allows users to step into their mobile world both instantly and safely.

Matching the impressive style of its users, the NEX 3 also makes a remarkable statement with the world’s first AMOLED Waterfall FullView™ Display, stretching and curving the smartphone screen along its sides to offer its discriminating users broader, borderless views.

For a breathtaking visual experience, the NEX 3 also has a 6.89-inch display with an incredible 99.6% screen-to-body ratio. At the back, a Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6, protects the NEX 3 from multiple drops, even at greater heights.

For those who not only go for amazing aesthetics but also top-notch performance, the NEX 3 sports an array of optics bannered by a 64-megapixel main camera, 13MP wide-angle camera and a 13MP telescopic camera that makes for premier photo-shooting experience as it makes “super HD clarity” as the norm for all photos.

At the front, a 16MP Elevating Front Camera also paves the way for NEX 3’s perfect FullView™ Display.

With its ground-breaking innovations anchored on future technologies and trend-setting design that offers the best smartphone experience, the Vivo NEX 3 is on its way to becoming a symbol of luxurious innovation.

The Vivo NEX 3 will be available at all authorized Vivo outlets nationwide starting November 9, 2019. To check more details about NEX 3, visit this link.

For inquiries about Vivo, visit the Vivo website or check out their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts. - Rappler.com