[Editor’s note: Lipa residents can enjoy more Chicken Inasal with the opening of Mang Inasal’s milestone 600th store in Tambo, its fourth in the city. Below is the press release from Mang Inasal.]

Mang Inasal (MI), one of Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC)’s fastest-growing brands, celebrated another milestone as it formally opened its 600th store last November 8.

The newest home of the 2-in-1 sa Laki at Nuot-sa-Sarap Chicken Inasal opened at J.P. Laurel National Highway Purok 1 Barangay Tambo Lipa City, Batangas.

JFC Country Business Group Head for the Philippines Joseph Tanbuntiong and MI’s Business Unit Head Jojo P. Subido led the store blessing on November 7. They were joined by Lipa City Vice-Mayor Mark Luancing and the representative of Mayor Eric Africa, Atty. Willy Rivera, MI Regional Business Unit Head for South Luzon Lelette A. Minerales, MI South Luzon Operations Director Lucy Salazar, MI Tambo Lipa Franchisee Eric Reyes, MI Tambo Lipa Managing Director Eugene Reyes, and MI Tambo Lipa Restaurant Manager Evangeline Ebora.

To further create excitement over the new store, Mang Inasal worked jointly with Filipino visual artist Paulina Luz Sotto for the commemorative design of the 600th store marker and Pinoy jeepney art installation.

Sotto is the grandchild of National Artist Arturo Luz, whose family hails from Lipa. The artwork was an abstract representation of Mang Inasal’s journey towards becoming a national icon in the quick-service restaurant industry.

Mang Inasal customers followed the jeepney art installation that marked the Road to 600th countdown. It started from the 591st store that opened in Quezon Boulevard, Manila. Then it moved through Maranding, Lanao del Norte; Sto. Tomas, Davao del Norte; Tacloban, Leyte; Olongapo, Zambales; Dagupan, Pangasinan; Tabuk, Kalinga; Rosario, Cavite; and Fairview, Quezon City.

Subido says, “We are honored to share this feat with our loyal customers, dedicated employees, and committed franchise business partners whose patronage and support saw us through the past 15 years.

“Our journey as an enterprise was made more memorable with all of you helping us make true Mang Inasal’s commitment to provide best-tasting, high quality, value-for-money food and a dining experience where our customers relish the uninhibited joy of eating,” Subido adds. – Rappler.com