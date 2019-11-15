[Editor's note: GrabFood is giving away exciting promos to celebrate their first anniversary in the Philippines today. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines— GrabFood, the leading food delivery platform in Southeast Asia and in the Philippines, announced the biggest food sale of the year to celebrate its first anniversary in the Philippines today. Dubbed as One Big Handaan, GrabFood is giving back to its consumers through a grand online blowout party with treats such as free supply of GrabFood vouchers for a year, daily merchant deals, happy hour offers, and a special P1 delivery fee.

“We are delighted to celebrate our first-anniversary milestone with our fellow Filipinos who made us number one for the past 6 months,” said GrabFood head EJ dela Vega. “As a gesture of gratitude, we are introducing an online food feast with a daily dose of treats and surprises that will surely make their GrabFood experience more rewarding.”

From November 15 to December 6, consumers can grab exciting deals and rewards prepared by GrabFood and its partner merchants. More than 200 participating merchants ranging from internation crowd favorite brands to local chains will offer various deal types as part of One Big Handaan.

Piso Delivery Sale

GrabFood eaters will be treated to a two-week-long P1 delivery fee from November 15 to November 28. Users can enjoy this deal by using the promo code P1HANDAAN with a minimum order of P400 from participating merchants.

Over a hundred merchants will be participating in the Piso Delivery Sale, including Recovery Food, Cha Tuk Chak, Wing Zone, Soy Yummy, La Carnita Modern Mexican Cantina, Hearty Bread, Clash of Burgers, and Che Pizzaoilo catering to a wide range of palette.

Blowout of the Day

In celebration of having filled millions of happy Filipino tummies throughout the year, a merchant will be featured on selected days with a slew of exclusive deals and promotions just for GrabFood consumers. This comprises deals from all-time favorite brands like McDonald’s, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Serenitea, and Jollibee.

GrabFood Happy Hour

On selected days during the GrabFood One Big Handaan campaign, GrabFood will be offering Happy Hour flash deals for several merchants from 2 pm to 5 pm to further delight consumers with the best food at the best value.

GrabFood patrons will be treated to buy-one-get-one deals such as the tasty chicken wings of Frankie’s, the sweet milk teas of Chao Da, and the filling pizzas from Big Guys. Over two dozen merchants are joining this promo available both in Metro Manila and Cebu.

Consumers may also enjoy up to 40% discount on their food orders during the GrabFood Happy Hour when they order their meals from the restaurants participating in the Happy Hour campaign: McDonald’s, Bad Bird, Bulalo World, Wing Me, and Wonder Wingz.

Lastly, consumers will be rewarded with P111 vouchers, when they have food delivered from GrabFood's almost 50 restaurant partners. Merchants included in this Happy Hour treat are Via Mare, Bannaple, Papa John’s Pizza, Yao’s Kitchen, and Chef Baby’s Ice Cream among many others.

GrabFood for a Year

GrabFood users can earn one raffle entry for each GrabFood transaction with their participating restaurant partners. To qualify, order a minimum of P300 per transaction. Chosen winners will get a year's supply of GrabFood meals. GrabFood for a Year is equivalent to 15 voucher codes worth P350 each per month. Consolation prizes include GrabFood promo codes that consumers can enjoy at a later date.

According to market research by Kantar, GrabFood is the #1 most often used food delivery platform in the Philippines voted by 76% of Filipino online food delivery consumers. With the strong support of consumers, merchants and delivery partners, GrabFood is leading the market with the widest selection of restaurants and biggest operations in the country. It is the only accredited end-to-end food delivery partner of major quick-service restaurants in the country and a true partner that enables the growth of small and medium enterprises like Jollijeeps.

“It has been an incredible first year for GrabFood in the Philippines. For 2020 and beyond, we take on the challenge of revolutionizing the food delivery industry in the country by bringing more growth opportunities and introducing new services and food concepts for Filipinos,” added Dela Vega.

GrabFood is now present in 35 cities nationwide, including Metro Manila, Laguna, Cebu, Pampanga, and Bacolod, delighting millions of Filipinos with good food when and where they want it. – Rappler.com

Grab is the leading super app in Southeast Asia, providing everyday services that matter most to consumers. Today, the Grab app has been downloaded onto over 163 million mobile devices, giving users access to over 9 million drivers, merchants, and agents. Grab has the region’s largest land transportation fleet and has completed over 4 billion rides since its founding in 2012. Grab offers the widest range of on-demand transport services in the region, in addition to food and package delivery services, across 339 cities in eight countries.