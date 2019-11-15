

[Editor's note: McDonald's Philippines recently released a video in honor of delivery drivers around the Philippines. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – Day or night, rain or shine, no matter the circumstances, delivery drivers make it a point to deliver our orders.

In a new heartwarming video from McDonald’s, they showed delivery drivers around the Philippines getting a pleasant surprise from the brand through a packed gift that thanked them for their service. From water delivery services to couriers and food aggregators— McDonald’s acknowledged the hard work of all kinds of delivery riders.

Watch McDonald’s newest video here:

Share what you think about the video by tagging @McDo_PH on Twitter and Instagram and using the hashtag #McDeliverBack.