[Editor's note: Jollibee has installed a total of 97 self-order kiosks across the Philippines. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – Jollibee has taken its mission of spreading the joy of eating to a whole new level with innovations aimed at enhancing total customer experience and convenience. Aside from the recent opening of its new Level Up Joy Store in Katipunan, Quezon City (which boasts of a modern design concept and interiors), the country’s leading fast-food brand is continuing to level up its stores nationwide with the roll-out of self-order kiosks in outlets located in key cities and municipalities.

To date, there are a total of 97 self-order kiosks that have been installed in 37 Jollibee branches all over the country. These include Jollibee branches in BGC Triangle Drive, Katipunan Quezon City, Bay Laguna, Ayala Center Cebu, and Lagao, South Cotabato, with more in the pipeline.

Designed to make choosing and ordering meals easier and more convenient, the touch-to-order system was first piloted by Jollibee in 2018.

Apart from providing an elevated customer experience using the latest technology, the self-order kiosks cater to the so-called time and energy-starved customers who prefer to order at their own pace, see the available menu selections, and be given the choice to customize their orders with ease and accuracy.

With its user-friendly interface, it only takes 3 simple steps to complete one’s order in these Self-order kiosks. To begin ordering, customers need to simply:

Touch the screen to see the menu where they can select their orders for dine-in or take-out. Whether they want large fries to go with their Yumburger or pair their meal with iced tea or pineapple juice, customizing orders and choosing from a variety of add-on choices is a breeze! Once orders are complete, customers can then proceed to pay using several options: by inserting their credit or debit PayMaya prepaid cards in the payment terminal or paying with cash at the counter. Happyplüs members can also redeem their points and use them to pay by simply scanning their cards at the promo redemption scanner. After payment, customers are issued queue numbers for claiming of their orders at the counter. Once they get their order from the friendly Jollibee crew, they can then proceed to find their seats or head out to enjoy their favorite great-tasting Jollibee treats!

In the recent opening of Jollibee’s Level Up Joy Store in Katipunan, 2018 Miss Universe Catriona Gray and Kapamilya actor and Jollibee endorser Joshua Garcia were among the VIP guests who tried out for themselves and experienced the ease of using the self-order kiosks.

Jollibee shares that the overall response from its customers who have tried this out in these branches have been very positive so far. “We are currently experiencing as high as 63% usage among our customers and a 51%-time improvement in total customer experience” shares Jollibee Philippines’ Restaurant Systems Head Jon Villanueva. “Our users - who are a mix of different age groups - find that it’s easy to use, very convenient, and offers a faster order time.”

Jollibee also introduced another innovation that makes serving langhap-sarap products even faster via the Overhead Transport System (OTS). The OTS is a mechanical conveyor that transports orders from the Kitchen to Jollibee’s takeout counter or drive-thru and frees up the store crew handling these to attend to other things. This feature is currently found in select pilot stores: Jollibee Shell Heritage – Drive-Thru; Jollibee Shell Feria Commonwealth – Drive-Thru; Jollibee Cebu – Ayala.

“Bringing satisfaction and joy to our valued customers through innovative ideas and total customer experience has always been one of the thrusts of Jollibee,” Villanueva continues.

“Towards this end, we are continuously on the lookout for the latest global technologies and systems to bring in locally, thereby bringing the Jollibee customer experience to even higher levels like ever before.” – Rappler.com