[The Vivo S1 Pro is tailored specifically for the lifestyles of the young and fashionable. Some of its features include in-display finger scanning, professional-grade photography, and Multi-Turbo processing for better gaming. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – Vivo, the leading technology company, has again wowed the world by merging Vivo’s signature photography technologies with its powerful software, to deliver the S1 Pro.

The smartphone is more than just cutting-edge technology alone, it is a remarkable smartphone concept that raises the bar for trendsetting design – empowering the youth to define their unique style.

The diamond design for the S1 Pro is inspired by images of jewelry and royal palaces which conjure a refreshing look that adds a unique and dynamic feel to the smartphone.

For instance, the 48 MP AI Quad Camera is cleverly arranged to form a diamond which is a unique design that urges fans to explore their unique selves.

“S1 Pro combines industry-leading features that highlight our dedication to delivering high-quality yet stunning smartphone designs for consumers, especially the youth,” said Charisma Buan, Vivo PR Team Lead. “S1 Pro is a true example of how we design industry-leading smartphone experiences to fit the needs of our young consumers in the Philippines.”

Safely unlock with the in-display fingerprint scanning

With just a single touch on the S1 Pro display, the screen can be instantly unlocked, thanks to its in-display fingerprint scanning technology. It also comes with a variety of animation effects to make phone unlocking easy and fun.

The S1 Pro comes with a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED Display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio, complementing the younger generation’s love of enjoying borderless full views that immerses them in the ultimate mobile experience.

Professional-grade photography features

Vivo understands intricately the consumers’ needs in their pursuit to capture clear and beautiful selfies. The 32MP front camera aims to showcase each individual’s beautiful and flawless self. It is also equipped with AI Face Beauty that allows users to enhance their facial features, bringing more joy and fun to photography.

With the 48MP AI Quad Camera, shooting like a pro has never been this fun and enjoyable. Its main camera is supported by wide-angle, macro, and bokeh lenses. With AI algorithms embedded, it brings a new photography experience by capturing even better photo clarity.

The S1 Pro expands users’ viewing angle to 120⁰ with the 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera which helps to broaden photography horizons. To polish the look, S1 Pro also comes with stunning features, such as Pose Master that can adjust users’ angle and guide the subject to pose for better pictures.

Such stunning camera features are aimed at ensuring users are constantly being inspired to explore and capture their best selves.

Powerful and built to last

S1 Pro comes with its signature Multi-Turbo that increases the smartphone’s performing speed level to ensure users can enjoy a more exhilarating game performance. It is also equipped with a Game Center which allows users to quickly check phone performance to ensure an immersive gaming experience. The smartphone also comes with “Voice Changer” which can bring more fun into game time with a variety of voices while protecting user’s privacy.

S1 Pro’s powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor is supported by 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM to ensure fast and smooth performance for user’s multitasking and gaming needs. It also houses a 4500mAh battery with Dual-Engine Fast Charging Technology that brings higher durability and faster charging to further enhance the mobile experience.

S1 Pro comes in Knight Black and Fancy Sky trendsetting color options to match the lifestyles of today’s youth. – Rappler.com