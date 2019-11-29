MANILA, Philippines – As one of the most awaited Disney movies returned last week after 6 years, Globe at Home partnered with Disney to bring the magical world of Frozen to life.

Both the kids and kids at heart got a glimpse of Disney Frozen 2’s Enchanted Forest through the immersive lights and sounds experiences that Globe at Home set up at SM Mall of Asia Atrium last November 22.

The experiences include the “Prism of Lights” that boasts of a digital and 3D technology, and a life-sized snow globe.

The karaoke stations were also a hit to all those who can’t help but sing along to Disney Frozen’s iconic soundtracks like “Let It Go” and “Do You Wanna Build A Snowman”.

Myka Cloma, whose video featuring her covers of 15 Disney song covers have earned over two million views on Youtube, wowed the audience with her rendition of “Let It Go”.

Lucky kids who dressed up as their favorite Disney Frozen characters got to take home exclusive Frozen merch from Disney and Globe at Home.

The Enchanted Forest was open to customers who have a Globe at Home App.

For more information about Globe at Home, visit their Facebook page. – Rappler.com