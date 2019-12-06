[Editor's note: Every week until 2020, prepaid subscribers can win a huge prizes with Smart's Giga Mania raffle promo. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – Smart, the Philippines’ undisputed leading mobile network, lets prepaid subscribers celebrate their life’s passions while giving them a chance to win huge prizes through the Smart Giga Mania Raffle Promo!

All you have to do is Gigafy your passions by registering to Smart’s various Giga promos (Giga Video, Giga Games, and Giga Stories) to automatically earn raffle entries. Each entry is a chance to win up to P30 million worth of cash prizes, smartphones, and mobile data every week from October 23, 2019 to January 31, 2020!

Here’s how the Smart Giga Mania Raffle works:

The raffle is open to all prepaid subscribers of Smart, Sun, TNT, and Smart Bro. Register to the raffle promo by dialing *123#. Start earning raffle entries by subscribing to any Smart Giga promo (Giga Video, Giga Games, and Giga Stories) by dialing *123# on your smartphone from October 23, 2019 to January 31, 2020 to earn raffle entries. Every week, lucky winners get exciting prizes of smartphones, 30GB mobile data, and one winner will win P1 million. On the grand draw on February 3, 2020, one very lucky winner will win P15 million!

You could be a big winner of all these awesome prizes, so Gigafy your passions and register to your favorite Smart Giga promo now!

GIGAFY your life’s passions

Have a passion that you want to grow? Want to keep indulging in your interests? Videos can be the best way to keep in touch with the things you love – be it keeping up to date, finding inspiration, or simply spending more time with your passions.

Giga Video lets you binge-watch as much as you want! With up to 1 hour or 1 GB per day of Video Every Day for YouTube, iflix, iWant, NBA, and Cignal Play on top of open-access data for any site and app, you can find yourself exploring your passions more every day.

If you’re looking to be great at mobile gaming, Giga Games has got you covered. Level up rank by rank and up your gaming skills all you want with up to 1 GB per day of Games All Day for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Arena of Valor, Clash of Clans, and Clash Royale. This also comes with open-access data that lets you find more gaming tips and techniques so you can make your game great.

Finally, find yourself discovering more to every story with Giga Stories as you get to enjoy up to 1 GB per day of Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Giga Stories also comes with open-access data on top, so you can explore more stories every day.

Smart’s Giga Promos lets you celebrate all your passions because it is powered by Smart LTE, the country’s undisputed fastest mobile network, as awarded by third-party organizations such as Ookla, OpenSignal, Tutela, and P3 in their respective crowd-source-based studies on mobile internet services in the Philippines.

To find out more about the Smart Giga Mania Raffle and the all the Giga promos, visit https://smart.com.ph/Pages/gigaraffle/ and https://smart.com.ph/Prepaid/promos