[Editor's note: You can now shop online and pay for government services using your mobile number through Pay with PayMaya.]

MANILA, Philippines – Whether it’s ordering food, buying makeup products, or availing of government services, it’s now faster, easier, and more secure than ever to shop online as PayMaya introduces 'Pay with PayMaya', its latest feature that allows you to pay using only your mobile number.

By clicking on the Pay with PayMaya button in the checkout page of partner merchants, online shoppers no longer need to memorize and type in long and complex credit or debit card numbers, because all they have to do is log in to their PayMaya account by entering their mobile numbers upon checkout.

Through this new feature, paying for anything online is now faster, more convenient, and safer, because every transaction done using Pay with PayMaya needs to be verified by a One-Time PIN (OTP) sent to your mobile number. This ensures that only you have access to this unique and awesome new feature for your PayMaya account.

“PayMaya was the first in the Philippines to introduce a virtual card so that Filipinos can easily pay for their purchases online, even if they don't have a credit card or bank account. With Pay with PayMaya, we are making that experience even better because all you need is your mobile number linked to your PayMaya account, whenever you shop or avail of services online,” said Shailesh Baidwan, president of PayMaya.

Today, the Pay with PayMaya button is available as a payment option in select food, drinks, deals, retail, and government partners but will be expanding to more online commerce sites and destinations in the coming weeks.

And to make users’ Pay with PayMaya experience not just more convenient but also more rewarding, account holders can get a 1%, 10%, or 100% cashback each time they use their PayMaya mobile number to pay online (max. P500 per transaction) at participating online merchants from December 11, 2019 to January 15, 2020.

Have food and drinks delivered on the fly

Craving for your comfort food but have no time to step out of the house? Preparing to host a party for friends but don’t have drinks at the ready? Simply pay using your mobile number by clicking the Pay with PayMaya button when you order online at Army Navy, Domino’s, Shakey’s, Goldilocks, Zubuchon, Bo’s Coffee, or Boozy.ph to have your favorite food and drinks delivered to your doorstep in a jiffy.

Shop till you drop in just a pop

All you need is your 11-digit PayMaya mobile number to pay for your groceries at Landers Superstore, get the best luxury items at Rustan’s, snag the best beauty and makeup deals at VMV Hypoallergenics, or even order the medicines you need at Rose Pharmacy. With Pay with PayMaya, you can quickly shop for both your needs and wants quickly and conveniently.

Get the best deals and digital goods in town now

You can easily get buy-one-get-one deals with Booky Prime, book restaurant seats and get discounts from Eatigo, or download and subscribe to the latest apps, games, and music from various Apple Services using Pay with PayMaya!

Pay for government services and skip the lines

Skip the hassles of lining up and use Pay with PayMaya when transacting with the following government agencies:

Valenzuela City Hall's website also now has the Pay with PayMaya feature for business name registration.

Basta online payments, use your mobile number via Pay with PayMaya

By introducing this new feature, PayMaya is helping Filipinos easily embrace the digital and cashless lifestyle so they can purchase items and avail of services online using only their mobile phone number.

And for online merchants and sites that don't have the Pay with PayMaya button yet, account holders can still use the virtual card in the PayMaya app to pay for their purchases online.

If you don’t have a PayMaya account yet, now is the best time to get one so you can enjoy all of these hassle-free features and get better-than-cash rewards for all your purchases. Just download the PayMaya app for Android or iOS, register for an account, and find out what it’s like to shop with the fastest, safest, most rewarding, and hassle-way to pay for anything online and in stores! Remember, for all your purchases, don’t pay cash, PayMaya!

