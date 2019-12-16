[Editor’s note: Winery.ph offers a wide range of affordable and quality wines perfect for beginners. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – As more and more wine brands make their way to the Philippines, wine drinking becomes increasingly popular among Filipinos. However, given the countless wine choices available, it's easy to get lost when you're a new wine drinker.

That’s why Winery.ph managing director Chris Urbano, who's also the man behind the Youtube channel Maputing Cooking, is sharing his tips for new wine drinkers.

Get the most out of your budget

One of the biggest misconceptions about wine is that it’s prohibitively expensive. You don’t have to spend tons of money to become a wine drinker. A large portion of the wines sold at Winery.ph is priced at under P1,000 and is already of great value and quality.

For example, the Mont Rocher Malbec, rich red wine from Southern France, only retails for P650. It’s great with a variety of red meat dishes, from the beloved Filipino barbecue to a juicy Porterhouse steak.

If you know you’re going to be consuming a lot of wine for special occasions, it’s a good idea to buy in bulk to get discounts. There are wine sales happening throughout the year where you can get bottles for half off or discounts if you buy in bundles of 3, 6, and 12.

Bring your own bottle

Establishments such as restaurants, hotels, and resorts often add huge margins on top of otherwise affordable wines. If you have the option to do so, bring a bottle or two of wine to your next gathering, date, or vacation. Not only will you save money, but you’ll also be able to bring along a wine you already know you love. Make sure to take a look at what you’ll be eating in advance to make sure you bring the perfect wine to pair.

You should note that while most hotels and resorts don’t charge a corkage fee for bringing wines, many restaurants do. Call the restaurant ahead of time to make those details clear before your meal. If the restaurant charges exorbitant corkage fees, you can always come back home after the meal and drink your wine there.

Know your suppliers

Resist the urge to pick out whatever you see first in the supermarket, restaurant, or hotels. What’s being displayed isn’t necessarily of the best quality and value. Do a little bit of research before you make any purchases.

A good way to do this is to build relationships with lesser-known importers through tasting events and wine expos. Try buying online at e-commerce platforms such as Winery.ph, where you can get wines without margins from overhead costs.

Understanding where the wine comes makes a huge difference in your drinking experience.

Familiarize yourself with wine pairing

One of the most daunting parts of becoming a new wine drinker is knowing how to pair wine with food. Acidity, body, sweetness, or tannin (bitterness) affect how wines should be paired. Wines that are acidic or high in tannin such as the All Saints Durif go well with fatty food such as pork or cheesy pasta, as they can cut through the richness and neutralize the palate.

A few guidelines more guidelines you can easily follow:

Red wines often go well with bold red meat

White wines and sparkling wines are best paired with white meat and fish

Dessert wines also known as pudding wines complement sweets

Before you pick a wine, make sure to check the tasting notes and descriptions of the wines on Winery.ph, on the winemaker’s website, or at other wine databases online to get the best pairing.

Give good wine as a gift

What about giving wine as a gift? It’s a common practice in the Philippines to gift wine, despite many people not knowing much about it. Start by knowing your budget and considering what you know about the person’s tastes. Try to remember if they’ve lived in a wine-producing country before or have mentioned a preferred variety or style.

If you’re still clueless, stick to well-known countries and their specialty varieties. Pick up a Cabernet Sauvignon from California such as the Pra Vinera Reserve or a Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand such as the Mayfly Sauvignon Blanc. They might not be exactly what the other person wants, but you can never go wrong with them.



Some online wine merchants such as Winery.ph take care of gift wrapping and delivery to your recipient, so you can gift wine while stuck in traffic or while you’re on your commute.

If you want to know more about wines, Winery.ph has Kavino Club, a subscription service that delivers a curated box of unique wines with tasting notes from around the world to your door every month.

The journey to discovering wine is different for everyone, but with the tips we’ve provided, we’re sure that you’re going to enjoy it! – Rappler.com

