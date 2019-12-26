[Editor’s note: From December 16 to 31, 2019, PayMaya users can match the amount of their cashback with the ongoing 1-10-100 #ScantoPay Cashback promo to donate and help support youth education. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – To celebrate kindness this season and welcome the new decade, PayMaya launches its “PayMaya It Forward” campaign to inspire Filipinos to pay it forward through digital and financial inclusion.

Leading the PayMaya It Forward movement are content creators, Ramon Bautista, Patrice Averilla, David Guison, Zach Lucero, Chezka Garrido, Angel Yeo, and many more.

By starting conversations online using the hashtag #PayMayaItForward, these vloggers shared how they were able to show kindness through their own little ways.

Ramon Bautista, “internet action star”

“Ngayong holiday season, pinili kong maging blessing sa mga nangangailangan dahil sabi nga nila, be a blessing to others. Nagpahanda ako ng mga packed meals para sa ating mga kapatid na 24/7 nagtatrabaho. Ito man ay isang small act of kindness lamang, naniniwala ako na pwede ito maging inspirasyon sa marami at long-term solution upang malunasan ang iba’t ibang problema ng lipunan ngayon (This holiday season, I chose to share my blessings with those who are in need. I prepared packed meals for our brothers and sisters who work 24/7. This may be just a small act of kindness but I believe that this can serve as an inspiration to address problems in the community."

Patrice Averilla, travel vlogger

“I surprised our household helper for a weekend trip to Boracay! I’ve been wanting to take manang Rowena to the beach and finally, I was able to find time to treat her to a well-deserved vacation. It’s such a joy seeing her genuinely happy after years of working hard in our home and helping our family.”

David Guison, lifestyle content creator

“Since it’s the season of giving, I took this chance to express gratitude to my personal assistant Hezy by surprising and treating him to a shopping spree! For almost 7 years now, Hezy has been helping me produce content for all my social channels. This Christmas shopping treat is just one of the small ways I can pay it forward for all the help and support he has given me.”

Zach Lucero, Makina Moto founder

“Ginamit ko ang pagkakataong ito para pasalamatan ang iba’t ibang transport group riders by giving them Christmas gift baskets. Ito ay isang simpleng paraan lamang upang pahalagahan ang binigay nila na ginhawa sa buhay ng nakararaming tao.” (I took this opportunity to thank transport group riders by giving them Christmas gift baskets. This is a simple way to show appreciation to the convenience they have brought to lives of many people.)

Chezka Garrido, pilot

“I shared my blessings to a random village cleaner from Cebu City by giving him a new set of clothes and grocery items. It was a very fulfilling experience to see the look of excitement and joy on his face upon opening the items that I’ve brought in his home.”

Angel Yeo, lifestyle content creator

“Since I knew I will be at the mall most of the time this month doing holiday shopping, I decided to prepare and give Christmas gift packages to five random people working at the mall. I was shy at first but seeing the smiles of the people upon receiving the package was priceless; it’s such a humbling experience.”

Southeast Asian Games triathlon medalists Kim Kilgroe, Fernando Caseres, Kim Mangrobang, Kim Remolino, and Claire Adorna also joined the movement.

You can #PayMayaItForward too

PayMaya designed a simple way for account holders to pay it forward. Each time they pay via PayMaya QR and match the amount of cashback they will receive from the ongoing QR promo they can donate that amount to support youth education.

From December 16 to 31, 2019, PayMaya users can get 1%, 10%, and 100% cashback whenever they pay using PayMaya QR at any partner merchant.

PayMaya It Forward campaign’s beneficiary is Gawad Kalinga School for Experiential and Entrepreneurial Development (GK-SEED), a learning institution that gives scholarships to young people from poor communities across the country. They offer a two-year Technical Education and Skills Development Authority-accredited course on social entrepreneurship.

With that heart-warming double deal, there are more reasons to keep using PayMaya and give back this season. If you don’t have your own PayMaya account yet, there’s still time to download the app via Google Play or App Store, sign up for an account, make the most of it and pay it forward. Remember, when you’re paying it forward this holiday season, don’t pay cash, PayMaya!

To find out more, visit paymaya.com/paymaya-it-forward. – Rappler.com