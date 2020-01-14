[Editor's note: FOUND Music Festival Year 2 will feature feel-good music, talks, arts and crafts, and other engaging activities to provide everyone with a full experience. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – The experience of watching your favorite artists perform right in front of you is what makes music festivals popular around the world. In the Philippines, music festivals cover nearly every genre ranging from EDM, rock, pop, alternative indie, and are patronized by its core market: The Filipino youth.

But a largely evangelical industry, producing various Christian music festivals, has also created its own parallel world. In February last year, FOUND held its first festival at the Circuit Makati Concert Grounds. Headlined by pop duo For King & Country, the first-ever FOUND Music Festival was well-attended by families, music and art enthusiasts, young organization leaders, and students from different universities across the metro. Fans and new listeners alike stormed the concert grounds making the first FOUND Music Festival a success – with a whopping 3,000 attendees.

In essence, FOUND aims to be known as a non-denominational and highly experiential movement that seeks to inspire, engage, and motivate. While the festival’s immediate audience includes members of Christian organizations, it also serves as a platform for secular entities to appreciate music and art.

After its massive success, FOUND is coming back this February 8, 2020, and is heading south for its second music festival. To be held at Filinvest City Events Grounds, FOUND’s year 2 will feature Christian folk-rock band Rend Collective and worship group Citipointe Live, together with local acts such as IV of Spades, The Ransom Collective, Leanne and Naara, TFTI, Johann Mendoza, Victory Worship, and New Life Music.

“We had a good first run and we’re expecting to have an even better second one. Our goal really is to inspire purpose and inclusivity,” says Alexandra Guerrero-Reyes, FOUND Music Festival’s founder, during the press conference last November 26 at 26 Bistro by The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. “We took into consideration what our audience wants, and that’s feel-good music. That’s why we really worked hard to get your favorite local acts and bring them to FOUND next year,” she adds.

“We’re even including talks, arts and crafts, and other engaging activities this coming 2020. We want FOUND Music Festival Year 2 to be a full experience for everyone,” says Stephen Ku, Echochannels’ CEO and FOUND Music Festival’s official event partner.

