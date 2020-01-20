[Editor's note: McDonald's new app comes with discounts, deals, and a nationwide store locator. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – Gone are the days of printed coupons with the launch of the new one-stop-shop for all McDonald’s discounts and deals: the McDonald’s App!

The new McDonald’s App gives customers exclusive and exciting deals that can be redeemed at the Front Counter, Take-Out Counter, or Drive-Thru in all McDonald’s stores nationwide. Just download the app, register for an account, select a deal, and show it to the McDonald’s Crew to enjoy big discounts on your McDonald’s favorites. You can now get a Big Mac for only P75 or even two Cheeseburgers for only P99!

The McDonald’s App also makes it easy for customers to find the nearest McDonald’s store with the Store Locator or book their next celebration through the McDo Party website.

Don’t miss out on the deals and discounts in store for you! Crave it, Click it, Claim it with the new McDonald’s App— now available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Check out the video above to see just how easy it is to use the new app. – Rappler.com