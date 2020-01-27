[Editor's note: Booky is an all-in-one lifestyle app that covers everything from restaurants to gyms, salons, malls, and more. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – Getting fit and healthy is one of the hardest things to do, especially when you’re working long hours every week. Most days end with you munching on a quick dinner right before crashing into the bed. Change up your routine and start moving! Did you know that exercising makes you 100% more powerful? (Not a real statistic, but we’re willing to bet our butts on it!)

It’s time to get moving! Manila’s the perfect place to finally get a sweat out. Here’s a list of the most loved gyms around Metro Manila.

Pound for Pound

Pound for Pound Fitness aims to help you with any of your fitness goals whether it be weight loss, conditioning, cross-training, or even martial arts training, they have it. They also have a bunch of branches so if you’re a beginner searching for the perfect location, Pound for Pound could be your go-to gym.

Open from: 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM from Mondays to Saturdays; 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Sundays

Pound for Pound rates: P1,000 - P8,500

Great for: beginners who are looking for the right exercise and location

View all branches

View their website

Like them on Facebook

Slimmers World is one of the OG gym chains in the country. The company has been around for more than 40 years already and is known as a haven for fitness and beauty as they offer fitness programs, cosmetic procedures, and wellness services. They give free consultations to assess which fitness programs would be a good fit for potential members.

Open from: 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM daily

Slimmers World rates: P6,868 - P12,893

Great for: fitness and beauty geeks

View all their branches

View their website

Like them on Facebook

Follow them on Instagram

Kerry Sports prides itself for the 8,000+ square meters of fitness space. The gym has an NBA-grade indoor basketball court, tennis courts, a squash court, half an Olympic pool, studios for yoga and dance, and over 90 units of fitness equipment. It’s a family-friendly gym that has everything for everyone: while the parents are working out, kids can hang out at the Adventure Zone, a 1,000-sqm indoor playground for kids of all ages.

Open from: 24 hours daily

Kerry Sports rates: P6,868 - P12,893

Great for: individuals and families who want a one-stop-shop for fitness and recreation

Shangri-La at the Fort, Manila, 30th Street corner 5th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig

(02) 820-0888

View their website

Like them on Facebook

Follow them on Instagram

Curves

Curves is a women-only gym that is perfect for those who want privacy when working out. The gym fosters a very welcoming and safe environment for women who are otherwise intimidated to go to the gym alone. Also, the equipment, fitness classes, and the manner in which coaches speak to you was designed to be used by women of all age groups. Try their one-of-a-kind Hydraulic Resistance Machines!

Open from: Depending on each branch, some open as early as 7:00 AM to as late as 9:00 PM daily

Curves rates: P2,290 per month

Great for: women who want to workout in peace

Insider tip: Enjoy One Week Unli Curves Circuit for ₱1,500 ₱750! Get this offer via the Booky app.

View all their branches

View their website

Like them on Facebook

Follow them on Instagram

UFC Gym

UFC Gym has facilities for both MMA training and physical fitness. Members get unlimited access to the gym’s state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment, group fitness classes, MMA classes, and UFC worldwide. They also sell UFC merch, so you could proudly declare your love for the sport. Read more here.

Open from: 6:00 AM to 12:00 AM on weekdays, 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM on weekends, 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM on Sundays and holidays

UFC Gym rates: Starts at P3,000 for 1 year membership to 1 club, pay per visit

Great for: fitness buffs who want to bulk up and gain fighting skills

Insider tip: Enjoy a Three Daily Ultimate Training Classes for only ₱4,500 ₱1,500 and more offers! Get this offer via the Booky app.

View all their branches

View their website

Like them on Facebook

Follow them on Instagram

The Upper Deck Gym

The Upper Deck located in Ortigas has facilities like indoor basketball and badminton courts, a boxing gym, yoga and indoor cycling studios. Decorated in industrial-style interiors, the Upper Deck Gym makes a great background for the perfect gym selfie. Close to the Upper Deck Gym is Edge Climb Gym, Plunge Dive Club, Recovery Spa, and the Edge Bar and Restaurant.

Open from: 6:00 AM to 12:00 AM daily

The Upper Deck Gym rates: P3,500 for a monthly membership

Great for: gym rats who are looking for an Instagram-worthy gym

Insider tip: Enjoy a Gym Pass with Class Access for only ₱800 ₱480 and more offers! Get these offers via the Booky app.

6/F The Upper Deck Sports Center, #1, Doña Julia Vargas Ave, Pasig, 1604

(02) 942 4585

Like them on Facebook

Follow them on Instagram

Gold’s Gym

Insider tip: You can get a Three (3) Day Pass + 1 Coaching Session for ₱900 instead of ₱3,700! Read more here.

Gold’s Gym is an international brand that was established in the country in 2002. It currently has 29 branches all over the country in the most accessible locations. It’s a popular workout spot for fitness buffs and celebrities. Fun fact: Gold’s Gym was featured in 3 local films.

Open from: 6:00 AM to 12:00 AM daily

Gold's Gym rates: P3,800 - P28,000

Great for: people who want to copy celebrity workouts

View all their branches

Check their website

Like them on Facebook

Follow them on Instagram

360 Fitness Club

360 Fitness invites you to “complete the circuit.” It separates itself from all other gyms by being a no-machine gym that focuses on holistic training, meaning they want each of their members to be strong, flexible, dynamic, and adaptable. They offer circuit training, Les Mills workouts, and their Signature Functional Strength classes.

Open from: Depending on each branch, some open as early as 7:00 AM to as late as 9:30 PM on weekdays, 1:00 PM to 5:30 PM on weekends

360 Fitness Club rates: starts at P13,200 for 6 months

Great for: people who thrive in group exercises and those who feel intimidated by a regular gym setup

View all their branches

Visit their website

Like them on Facebook

Follow them on Instagram

Fitness First

Fitness First is also an international brand that’s well-known for using only top-of-the-line equipment and facilities, as well as offering a wide variety of Signature and Les Mills group exercise classes and personal training with the aid of certified fitness coaches. Fitness First has two kinds of clubs in the country, Premium clubs are their standard gyms, while the Platinum clubs are more exclusive and have more facilities and benefits for the members.

Open from: Depending on each club, some open as early as 6:00 AM to as late as 10 PM on weekdays, 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM on weekends, and 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM on public holidays.

Fitness First rates: P3,000 joining fee, P1,500 admin fee (both paid for one time only), and P4,395 monthly dues for a 5-month membership

Great for: both beginners and regulars alike, and anyone who is interested in working with a personal trainer

View all their branches

Visit their website

Like them on Facebook

Follow them on Instagram

Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness offers the convenience of being able to workout anytime you want. This 24-hour gym has signature purple interiors that make the gyms look less daunting. When you sign up for a membership, you have access to all 4,000+ branches of Anytime Fitness worldwide.

Open from: 24 hours daily

Gym rates: P1,000 joining fee, P2,500 key fob fee (both paid for one time only), P2,700 monthly dues for a 6-month membership

Great for: employees who want to get fit but work irregular hours

Insider tip: Enjoy a One Day Gym Access Pass for only ₱500 ₱250! Get this offer via the Booky app.

Avail at participating branches

Visit their website

Like them on Facebook

Follow them on Instagram

Do you even lift (your phone), bro? Discover more great places and must-try gyms and classes in Metro Manila! You can use the Booky app to search for new fitness activities and places to workout. iPhone, Android, we got you. – Rappler.com