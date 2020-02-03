MANILA, Philippines – Valentine’s Day is just around the corner—and you know what that means. It’s the time of the year where people need to come up with ideas on how to make their loved ones feel special, and nothing beats a perfect flower arrangement as the best Valentine’s Day gift.

If you’re looking for a hassle-free and affordable way to make your significant other feel special this February 14, ordering your flowers online and in advance will surely give you a lot of relief. It will help you avoid the stress caused by long queues and buying at the last minute. With online flower stores, you just make an order in a few minutes, and the flowers will be delivered to your doorsteps or straight to your loved ones.

Flowerstore.ph is the Philippines’ #1 Online Flower Store. They offer stunning, yet affordable flower arrangements that you can hardly find anywhere else.

Aside from free same-day delivery across Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, Davao City, Taytay, Cainta, and Antipolo, they now also offer FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY on selected products where your order can be delivered to the recipient within 2 to 7 days.

As they continue their desire of making people re-discover the delight that comes with giving flowers, they just launched their new website with a fast and easy-to-use interface to serve their customers better.

Here are some of the best Valentine’s Day gifts you can order from Flowerstore.ph that will surely help you in conveying your love this February 14.

Sunset Love (P1,799 with FREE delivery)

Three stems of sunflowers and three stems of red roses with statice flowers arranged in a modern bouquet. Make someone’s smile have a touch of sunshine through our Sunset Love bouquet.

Everlasting Love Box (P1,999 with FREE delivery, available nationwide)

If you want to be different without straying away from the traditional roses, the Everlasting Love Box is your best choice. It is a unique romantic box arrangement of bejeweled preserved red roses that can last up to 2 years matched with delicious Ferrero Rocher.

Michelle (P1,699 with FREE delivery)

Michelle is a colorful and luxurious assortment of red roses, gerbera daisies, chrysanthemums, and carnations arranged in a classic round bouquet. Giving this bouquet is like saying to your partner how much she has added colors to your life.

Beauty & The Beast Rose (P1,999 with FREE delivery, available nationwide)

This enchanting preserved real rose is the perfect gift of everlasting love. It is a preserved real rose that looks like the enchanted rose in Beauty and the Beast encased in a glass dome with LED lights. Don't just say forever, mean it, show it.

Sweet Magenta Box (P1,499 with FREE delivery)

Nothing is sweeter than a colorful flower box arrangement complemented with mouthwatering chocolate hazelnut balls. The Sweet Magenta Box is a unique romantic box arrangement of pink lisianthus, a magenta carnation, two-toned violet mums, red berries, and delicious Ferrero Rocher.

Rose Jewelry Box (P1,499 with FREE delivery, available nationwide)

A preserved red rose encased in a jewelry box. Beautiful and functional that anyone would love to have this displayed in their vanity. It comes with a Princess Crystal Pendant Necklace, a classic Korean-style necklace made out of stainless steel with a crystal pendant design.

To place an order, just add your preferred product to the cart, proceed to check-out, and enter the required information. You can use standard prepaid options to pay for your order, such as Credit Card, Paypal, or Bank Deposit/Bank Transfer. Flowerstore.ph even offers Cash On Delivery and Cash Pick-up. With the Cash Pick-up method, a rider collects the payment from you on your preferred date, and another rider delivers the bouquet to your recipient.

Through top quality flowers and excellent customer service, Flowerstore.ph is ready more than ever in helping you express your sentiments of love this Valentine’s Day.

Don’t leave it to the last minute and visit www.flowerstore.ph now to pre-order for the big day. Get P100 off with our exclusive promo code RAPPLER100. – Rappler.com